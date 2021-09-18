Governor keeps 5% BPT amid calls for rollback

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is keeping the 5% business privilege tax amid renewed calls from Guam's largest business organization to bring it back to 4% over continued hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The governor is maintaining the BPT at 5% for the same reasons she cited before," her director of communications, Krsytal Paco-San Agustin, said on Friday.

On multiple occasions, the governor said maintaining the current rate will help GovGuam continue to fill the revenue hole that the Trump-era tax cuts created in 2017, and this hole has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

The Guam Chamber of Commerce said the 25% increase in business privilege tax, from 4% to 5%, in 2018 "has been the source of collections well over the government's need to support its operations."

In a statement, the Chamber said GovGuam hired new employees, stood up new offices, and increased the salaries and wages of GovGuam workers, while the private sector was frantically trying to employ workers, scale down operations or close doors entirely because of the pandemic.

"As much as the Chamber supports employment and merit increases for personnel across all sectors, now is not the time to implement increases that fundamentally increases the cost of operating the government when the rest of the population is struggling," the business group said.

Political intimidation

The Progressive Democrats, meanwhile, issued a statement saying it strongly opposes the Chamber's proposed tax rollback, describing it as an "attempt to intimidate political leaders of both parties to provide a corporate giveaway of about $48 million."

It said this would come "at the cost of $3 million from (Guam Memorial Hospital), when its facilities are being stretched toward the breaking point, and an additional $45 million from the General Fund, which could trigger layoffs (of) up to 1,000 GovGuam workers, immediately after the end of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program."

The Chamber reminded the governor that the BPT increase from 4% to 5% was supposed to be temporary, in order to address Trump-era tax cuts.

The Chamber said over the last couple of years, this has shown to have "little to no impact on government collections."

"The struggles of our private sector and the surplus amounts collected over what is actually needed for government operations call for immediate rollback of the 25% increase," the Chamber said.

It said private sector businesses and employees provide the largest contribution to the General Fund, and that it's imperative that relief be given to ensure that this tax base is preserved.

While the Chamber acknowledged the federal pandemic aid funds that have supported GovGuam activities, it said this will not be a long-term resource with which to support a larger GovGuam.

It said these last 18 months have been "cataclysmic."

"There was hope earlier this year that we were over the worst of it, but the delta variant has caused a resurgence of the crisis," the Chamber said, adding that the financial and social well being of families must not be forgotten while much focus has been on people's health and safety.