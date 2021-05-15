Governor keeps mask mandate despite CDC guidance

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Friday said she's not relaxing the policy on wearing masks in public, despite new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC on May 13 said those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can go without masks or physical distancing, whether indoors or in large groups, in most circumstances.

"Right now, I'm not implementing the CDC guideline for not wearing masks," the governor said at a press briefing on the COVID-19 response.

The governor said Guam has already relaxed most of the social restrictions and travel policies, including increasing the number of people who can gather socially, from a maximum of 50 to 100. But masks will remain, she said.

"A mask to me is still a very significant portion of our mitigation effort, so I am not implementing no wearing of masks. I continue to persuade our people to please protect yourself and protect your community and wear your mask," she said.

Dr. Felix Cabrera, chief medical officer of the Department of Public Health and Social Services, said there can be unintended consequences if masks are no longer mandated on Guam, including having people who have not been vaccinated "going around not wearing a mask."

Cabrera echoed the governor's plea to continue wearing masks and to keep physical distance.

The CDC still requires fully vaccinated people to wear masks when they travel on buses, trains and other forms of public transportation, as well as in health care settings, or where state or local restrictions still require them.

Nearly 60% of Guam's adult population has been fully vaccinated, and the vaccination of children as young as 12 is anticipated to increase the numbers by about 10,000, officials said.

The vaccine-eligible population is now estimated at more than 136,000 people, so vaccinating at least 80% of that number is believed to give Guam herd immunity, officials said.

The governor's director of communications, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, said while Guam has reached its "Path to Half" goal, aggressive efforts still are needed to achieve the goal of "Operation Liberate Guam," which is herd immunity by July 21.

"Now is not the time to take off the mask, especially as we've made significant changes, including increasing the social gathering limit to 100 people and easing quarantine restrictions for incoming travelers," Paco-San Agustin said.

Effective today, the allowed social gathering limit will be increased to a maximum of 100 people and fully vaccinated travelers can enter Guam without going through government quarantine, she said.

Paco-San Agustin said the government wants to see if there are any major effects of these changes "before we lift any mask mandates."

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky announced the policy shift about wearing masks at a briefing Friday, Guam time.

"We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy,” Walensky said at the briefing. "Based on the continuing downward trajectory of cases, the scientific data on the performance of our vaccines and our understanding of how the virus spreads, that moment has come for those who are fully vaccinated.”

The CDC, however, left open the possibility that the restrictions could return should the COVID-19 pandemic worsen.

Those who are immune-compromised are encouraged to speak with their doctors before giving up their masks, the CDC said.