Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is grateful that Congress is making progress on another pandemic assistance package, noting that it "could not have come at a better time."

Leon Guerrero said in September that without more assistance from Congress, government of Guam employees could lose their jobs.

"We have worked personally with the National Governors Association to ensure Guam was included in coronavirus relief efforts for the states and territories. As discussions were ongoing, we made contact with key leaders in the Senate and Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the House," she said in a late night statement Monday. "And our advocacy of the Team Guam message was heard in the White House and among members of the incoming Biden Administration."

"We are thankful to the members of Congress for working across party lines to get this package through," she adds.

Her statement follows news on Monday morning that Congress had reached an agreement. The White House reported that President Trump also agrees with the package, which looks to become a part of the omnibus spending bill.

Guam Congressman Michael San Nicolas said the House is scheduled to vote on Tuesday, Guam time. San Nicolas announced on Monday afternoon that also included in the omnibus spending bill is a provision that would qualify citizens of Compact of Freely Associated States for Medicaid.