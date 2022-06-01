Governor launches apparent jab at delegate; San Nicolas responds it is an attempt to mislead

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero took time to launch an apparent jab at her gubernatorial rival, Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas, during Tuesday's meeting of the Guam Visitors Bureau membership.

As she discussed the significant amount of federal assistance provided to Guam - more than $2.2 billion pushed out to the community, she said the funding would have come regardless of who was the island's congressional delegate.

"Those federal dollars, just to be clear, would have come here regardless of who the congressional delegate is," Leon Guerrero said, to the laughter of some in the audience.

"For serious. I know that. Because it was a law that was passed when the United States started seeing this virus, and they started seeing it impact the economy ... they stepped in. The federal government stepped in pumping money into the unemployment insurance, and stepped in and gave us our federal financial assistance," the governor added.

The Guam Daily Post requested comment from San Nicolas, who stated that it was "unfortunate that the governor would purposely try to mislead the people in the hopes of getting re-elected."

'Our people know better'

"But our people know better, and they know that such statements are made because of the fact that she has not met their expectations," San Nicolas said.

"The Congress too is not amused by her efforts to mislead," he added, pointing to a September 2020 hearing of the House Committee on Financial Services, during which California Rep. Maxine Waters, the committee chair, told Leon Guerrero that "the successes" Guam had been able to realize "were all because" of San Nicolas.

"I want you to know your congressional representative here, Michael San Nicolas, has done a fabulous job in recognizing your territory," Waters said.

During that hearing, Leon Guerrero thanked Waters and her colleagues for Guam's inclusion in federal pandemic unemployment programs, which appeared to be why Waters recognized San Nicolas.

At Tuesday's GVB membership meeting, the governor outlined the millions of dollars received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and the American Rescue Plan, as well as recent support for infrastructure.

"These moneys came to us regardless of who the congressional delegate is. So the people that should be thanked are you," Leon Guerrero told the GVB membership audience, adding that thanks should also go to those who worked to push out local assistance programs funded by federal dollars.

"Because of military spending, because of government spending, because we tried to keep our employees employed, our economy stood up," the governor said, noting that GovGuam was also able to retire the General Fund deficit during the pandemic.

'Government took and held the hands of the private sector'

"That was because of all of us. Government took and held the hands of the private sector, the business sector. Together, we formed a structure around our island to fight this virus. So I just want to say thank you," she added.

Leon Guerrero said the day COVID-19 breached Guam's shores was the worst day of her life, because as a nurse, she knew what a pandemic meant.

She acknowledged that her decisions made a lot of people angry.

"Criticisms up and down, everywhere. But I'll tell you, I remained focused, steadfast, because I knew what we did was the right thing. And now, look where we are," she said, referring to Tuesday's meeting, the first in-person GVB membership meeting held since 2020.