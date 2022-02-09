Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero was at Ordot on Monday to launch phase one of the “Islandwide Safety Improvements and Primary Roads Striping and Marking Project.”

Funded through the Department of Public Works’ annual subsidy from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration, the project is expected to run seven months.

“To the thousands of drivers who travel this road daily and those caught in bad weather at night, the fresh striping and marking of this road will make a meaningful difference. It could mean the difference between a preventable accident and a safe drive home,” Leon Guerrero said.

DPW Director Vince Arriola said the department will continue to dedicate up to $2 million every year to repair other highways. The Route 4 improvements are expected to cost around $337,000.

The first phase will cover Route 4 between the intersections of Route 1 and Route 10, a more than four mile stretch of road that runs through Hagåtña, Sinajana, Ordot and Chalan Pago, according to a release from Adelup.

Arriola told The Guam Daily Post preparations are underway for the next area to be improved: a section of Route 8 that stretches through Hagåtña, Mongmong-Toto-Maite and Barrigada.

“Providing safer roads for Guam’s drivers continues to be a priority for the department,” Arriola said. “This project is critical as roadway usage and weather conditions have degraded the nighttime reflectivity of pavement markings over time. We’re grateful to work with our federal partners to ensure resources are dedicated to strengthening our roadways.”

(Daily Post Staff)