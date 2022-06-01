A debate featuring the two Democratic gubernatorial candidates ended sooner than scheduled Tuesday evening after the governor showed signs she wasn't feeling well.

At the start of the final round of questions, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero requested that she be allowed to leave. In the prior round, she began to cough.

A doctor checked on her and she subsequently was accompanied to the elevator in the venue at the DNA Building in Hagåtña.

“During the debate, she began experiencing coughing and shortness of breath. Out of an abundance of caution, she is receiving medical attention. At this time she is feeling better and thanks everyone for their prayers and concern,” said Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor’s communications director.

Del. Michael San Nicolas, who is challenging the governor in the gubernatorial race, posted a message saying "please join us in wishing the governor well."