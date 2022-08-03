Gov. Leon Guerrero has again responded to Sen. James Moylan in their ongoing back-and-forth correspondence over expanded assistance to Guam residents.

In a scathing reply last month, the governor maintained that direct aid using Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds needed to abide by certain income guidelines and granting cash assistance to all families would violate federal law.

Leon Guerrero also chided Moylan, who is seeking congressional office, calling his position "ill-informed" and advocating for "reckless" and "illegal" actions.

Moylan wrote to the governor again on July 27.

"If you believe that your hands are tied with how federal funds can be utilized, then why not think outside the box instead of outright denying help for thousands of island residents," Moylan wrote.

"Here is an idea you can consider: why not utilize some of those surpluses your administration states exist in the General Fund to create a RISE Act program for those outside of certain income thresholds, and for those below it, you can use federal funds," the senator added.

The governor stated that legislative action is needed to appropriate money for cash assistance to all individuals and households regardless of income.

"If you believe General Fund moneys should be used to pay out cash assistance to high-income individuals and households, an income threshold that includes yourself, that is certainly within your purview to propose to your colleagues at the Legislature," the governor said.

The General Fund for fiscal 2022 is currently tracking to end $99 million above budget, administration officials have said. That significant excess was used to justify the recently enacted power credit program, which appropriates about $26.3 million to provide $500 in credits to all residential, master-metered and commercial customers regardless of income. The credits are to be spread out for billings over five months, beginning with July.

Lawmakers also listed applicable federal appropriations as a possible funding source and noted that no local funds may be applied without first spending the federal funds. This would presumably mean the CSLFRF.

Consistent with prior statements about the inability to utilize that funding for programs as broad as the credit rate program, Leon Guerrero wrote to Department of Administration Director Edward Birn on July 28, stating that federal funds could not be used for the credit program. She then directed Birn to use the General Fund appropriation instead.

In addition to the income limitations for the CSLFRF, the money cannot be appropriated by the Legislature, as it is under the governor's discretion, the governor has said. Recent power rate increases, which are the reason for the program, have been attributed to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, rather than COVID-19. The governor also noted these reasons in her letter to Birn.