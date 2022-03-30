Masks no longer will be needed in outdoor settings 14 days after Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero accepts a certification that the island has achieved a "low" risk level based on the latest metrics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That's according to Executive Order 2022-9, which the governor signed Tuesday evening. Guam's risk level improved from "high" to "moderate" on March 24. The Joint Information Center reported Tuesday that Guam's rating was "moderate." However, the executive order, which was released later that evening, noted that Guam had returned to a "high" risk level. Governor's communications director Krystal Paco-San Agustin said the heightened level was due to an increase in the number of hospitalizations - from Monday's 13 to Tuesday's 18.

This recent executive order also extends the public health emergency declaration to May 3, 2022.

The governor's latest order establishes metrics for rescinding social gathering restrictions and social distancing requirements, and the gradual rescinding of the mask mandate, which some senators have long been asking the governor to do.

Effective immediately, individuals arriving in Guam on domestic or international flights are no longer subject to quarantine.

Individuals traveling from a foreign country still must comply with federal requirements to board a flight into the U.S., including Guam, at a time when Guam is trying to revive its pandemic-hit tourism.

Effective 14 days after the governor accepts a certification that Guam achieved a low risk level based on CDC metrics:

Wearing masks in outdoor settings no longer will be required or mandated for individuals ages 2 and older.

There will no longer be a limit on the number of people who can gather socially indoors or outdoors. The current limit is 250 indoors.

Social distancing will no longer be required.

After another 14 days of Guam being in a low risk level:

Masks will no longer be mandated in public, including indoors. This is subject to Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services guidelines.

Businesses may impose stricter restrictions, including continuing to require mask-wearing and social distancing, subject to local and federal laws, the executive order states.

For individuals, wearing masks becomes optional. They may choose to continue to wear masks. However, those with compromised immune systems or at high risk for severe illness are encouraged to consult their health care providers about wearing masks indoors in public settings and other precautions.

'Political tools'

Speaker Therese Terlaje, as acting lieutenant governor, wrote to the governor Tuesday, saying that emergency orders "should not be used as political tools."

Terlaje attested to the authenticity of the governor's signature on the latest executive order, pursuant to the governor's request.

But Terlaje raised concerns about portions of the executive order that make references to a legislative resolution that's pending public input via a hearing.

That resolution, from Republican senators, seeks to end the emergency declaration the governor has been renewing every month since March 2020.

Terlaje's Committee on Health, Land, Justice and Culture will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. today, March 30, on Resolution 291.

"E.O. 2022-09’s criticisms of a pending resolution and the Legislature in general are potentially distracting to the public and detract from your rationale for lifting of restrictions and the extension of the public health emergency," Terlaje wrote.

The governor, in her eight-page EO, described the legislative resolution as "shortsighted and demonstrates a lack of understanding of, and appreciation for, the monumental multiagency effort involved in activating, coordinating and operationalizing a dynamic pandemic response."

"To be clear, ending the public health emergency would also not give the Legislature power over grant monies received pursuant to the American Rescue Plan Act," the governor said, adding that the use of these funds remains subject to federal oversight.

'Still a deadly virus'

While positivity rates and hospitalizations have been declining, COVID-19-related deaths continue to be reported on Guam, which also factors into the governor's decision on the gradual lifting of mandates.

The Joint Information Center reported the 343rd COVID-19-related fatality occurring Tuesday at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, involving an 87-year-old man who was fully vaccinated with a booster, and who had underlying health conditions. He tested positive Monday for the coronavirus.

"We join the island in mourning the loss of another member in our community, and pray for his family’s strength and comfort during this tragic time," the governor said in a statement. "As we see our cases continue to fall, we must continue to recognize that this is still a deadly virus and that we must take every precaution to protect ourselves and our loved ones from exposure."

The latest JIC data showed: