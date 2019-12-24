A HOLIDAY HELLO: Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio and other officials on Monday videoconferenced with soldiers of the Guam Army National Guard’s 1st-294th Infantry Regiment in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. Maj. Gen. Esther J.C. Aguigui, the Guam Guard’s adjutant general, and State Command Sergeant Major Agnes Diaz were also in Egypt. Photos by Maj Josephine Blas, Public Affairs Officer for the Guam National Guard

Technology made it possible for Guam Guard soldiers who are deployed in four different locations in Egypt to simultaneously talk to the governor and lieutenant governor on Monday.

Using video teleconference equipment at the Guam National Guard's Readiness Center in Barrigada, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio spoke with members of the Guam Army National Guard’s 1st-294th Infantry Regiment, who are currently supporting the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) peacekeeping mission in the Sinai Peninsula. Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Esther J.C. Aguigui and State Command Sgt. Maj. Agnes Diaz are in Egypt conducting a command visit with the troops.

The governor expressed her appreciation for the soldiers' service.

In recent months several anonymous letters purporting to be from soldiers deployed to Egypt have expressed concerns about the treatment of soldiers and claimed the soldiers have been struggling in poor living and work conditions. The Guam Guard leadership has denied the allegations.