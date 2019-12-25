The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration has expressed its thanks to the island community as it wraps up its first year.

"So much excitement builds up to Christmas. Anxious little ones can finally open up their gifts under the tree and family and friends from near and far come together to celebrate what matters most," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a video message released on Monday.

"It truly is the most wonderful time of the year. From toy drives to food drives, there are so many efforts to ensure others who may not have the means are able to enjoy the Christmas magic this season is famous for. Thank you, Guam, for opening your hearts and sharing your blessings," Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said.

Thank GovGuam workers, too

In the seasonal spirit of giving, the administration – on behalf of the people, voters and taxpayers of Guam – gave government of Guam workers an early payday and an extra day off on Christmas Eve.

“This being the close of our first year in office, we want to express our gratitude to you," Leon Guerrero said.

"Each and every day has been a gift and we are humbled to serve you," Tenorio said.

"Through challenges and triumphs, and as we welcome a new year and new decade, we continue to work toward a Guam that is safe and prosperous for all," the governor said.

The island leaders also continue to invite the community to enjoy the season by visiting the holiday lights on display at Government House and at Skinner Plaza and the Guam Museum.