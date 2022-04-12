Governor maintains risk to SNAP benefits if emergency ended

Lawmakers are poised to discuss Resolution 291-36 on Thursday. Sen. Chris Duenas, along with Sens. James Moylan, Tony Ada, Frank Blas Jr., Joanne Brown and Telo Taitague, introduced the resolution to end the two-year-long public health emergency initiated by the arrival of COVID-19 in Guam.

But ahead of those discussions, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is reaffirming that ending the emergency would jeopardize federal food assistance.

"As I discussed in Executive Order No. 2022-09, the (Families First Coronavirus Response Act) conditions the provision of emergency allotments under (the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program) not on the existence of any emergency ... but rather on the issuance of an emergency declaration based on an outbreak of COVID-19," Leon Guerrero wrote to Moylan on Saturday in response to an April 7 letter from the senator.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Moylan had called attention to social media posts that criticized Duenas and spread what he called "misinformation" about the adverse impacts of ending the emergency, including the loss of $2.3 million in benefits for SNAP clients.

"I am not certain if your administration is spreading these negative graphics on social media and other communication platforms which attack one of my colleagues through misinformation," Moylan wrote to the governor. "I do hope that your office not only corrects this but also advises those behind this farce to end playing these negative games and to stick with the facts."

Both Moylan and Duenas have looked at Hawaii as an example of ending emergency mandates while still maintaining federal assistance. Specifically, they've highlighted the proclamation by Hawaii Gov. David Ige, who had declared an emergency on March 24 "for the limited purpose" for administering emergency SNAP allotments.

"Hawaii has removed all the unnecessary mandates while keeping the much needed aid for their people intact. I see no reason why our island can't do the same," Duenas stated in his own release on April 4.

Moylan, meanwhile, recommended that Leon Guerrero review Ige's proclamation and draft an order that ensures SNAP funding is maintained even if lawmakers end Guam's emergency declaration.

But the governor told Moylan that not only is she is familiar with Ige's proclamation, she is also familiar with the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which requires a public health emergency declaration by the secretary of Health and Human Services and the issuance of an emergency declaration by a state, both based on an outbreak of COVID-19, for emergency SNAP allotments.

"I cannot speak to the considerations Governor Ige took into account when structuring Hawaii's relevant public health emergencies, but I can speak to the factors I take into account in structuring Guam's," the governor stated. "My actions have always been guided by science, fact, and data. I do not play political games with the lives of our people."

An emergency declaration based on food insecurity would not comply with the requirements of the FFCRA, according to the governor, who said she "cannot risk the loss" of the SNAP benefit.

She also stressed that the emergency declaration does not have to end for restrictions, including mask mandates, to be lifted.

The governor's latest order does set conditions for the gradual lifting of restrictions. Outdoor mask restrictions is set to be lifted by April 19 if Guam maintains a low risk level, and Adelup has said that indoor masking may no longer be required by May 5.

Resolution 291 underwent a public hearing on March 30.

Duenas has said he plans to move into the Committee of the Whole and invite medical professionals, Guam National Guard officials, Guam Homeland Security and fiscal representatives from the administration "to place on record" concerns they may have with ending the emergency declaration.

However, he has stated in a prior release that even if the Guam emergency is lifted, "nothing prevents the governor of Guam from declaring another emergency based on specific concerns."

The Guam Daily Post has asked Adelup if terminating the emergency would still impact SNAP benefits if the governor declares another emergency. The administration did not immediately respond.