Governor: Mask mandate, gathering limits could be lifted in month or two

Guam residents can anticipate pandemic restrictions like social gathering caps, social distancing and mandated face masks to be rescinded shortly, according to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

“I think that within a month, maybe two months, that we will probably lift everything,” the governor told reporters Wednesday.

She, along with officials from the Department of Public Health and Social Services, held a press conference to provide more context and details of a plan she approved the day prior that phases out COVID-19 restrictions.

Public Health data shows it is “appropriate” to plan to end mask-wearing requirements, according to the governor. Leon Guerrero first mandated masks in response to COVID-19 within government offices and essential businesses in April 2020.

“Our community has embraced the use of masks. We wear them even when it is inconvenient or uncomfortable. We have accepted masks as a small price to pay to protect our health and loved ones, and the health of our community,” she said.

When she will begin two successive 14-day time frames to ease these restrictions could happen as soon as next week Friday, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor’s director of communications, told The Guam Daily Post.

The government of Guam is now using a method from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that helps assess a state or territory’s “COVID-19 community level.”

The federal policy considers whether the level is low, medium or high based on three metrics: new COVID-19 admissions, the percentage of staffed hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and the total new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

A low designation triggers the time frames to end pandemic restrictions.

Leon Guerrero added she would bring back mask mandates and crowd caps should COVID-19 surges, which are possible following a relaxation of restrictions, warrant their reinstatement.

“Yes, absolutely,” the governor responded when asked about the possibility of restrictions returning in response to a spike in cases. “It’s the most prudent, reasonable way to protect (residents). I’m hoping that we don’t."

In order for a community to qualify for a “low” designation, it would need to have:

• Fewer than 200 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days.

• Fewer than 10 new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 people in the past seven days.

• A seven-day average of fewer than 10% of staffed inpatient hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

“With the CDC metrics, and corresponding guidance for easing of restrictions, we have an objective lens through which we can consider our local factors and consider a reasonable framework for our continued response to the pandemic,” Leon Guerrero said. “This ensures that our decisions are guided by science, and not emotion or fatigue.”

According to an executive order signed by the governor on Tuesday, 14 days after a low community level certification is “accepted” by Leon Guerrero, all previous and current restrictions on social gatherings, social distancing requirements and mandatory mask-wearing in outdoor settings will end.

Fourteen days after the first set of restrictions is phased out, “individuals shall no longer be required to wear masks in public,” according to the order.

Based on the metrics, Guam’s level of risk is anticipated to be "medium" this week, and may move to a "low" level of risk soon after, the governor said.

The island is averaging about 350 cases per week, according to data shared by DPHSS. That equates to about 208 cases per 100,000 residents, based on population estimates used by the local health department – just above the 200-case threshold needed to be considered for a community with a “low” COVID-19 designation.”