Governor: Mask mandate may continue beyond 80% goal

The government of Guam may continue to mandate the wearing of masks in public even if Guam reaches its herd immunity goal of 80% of adults vaccinated by July 21.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said her earlier remarks about the mask mandate may have been misinterpreted.

"Mask-wearing is one of the key mitigation efforts that have resulted positively in containing the virus. It will probably be the last thing" that will be lifted, she said Friday during a World War II memorial ceremony.

Her office said the governor has not taken any action on lifting the mask mandate.

In a June 24 economic forum, the governor stated, "My vision for Guam – after July 21 – is to get back to normal as possible. While I will still encourage residents to wear their face masks, especially in crowds, I intend to restore occupancy limits to 100% and lift the cap on social gatherings."

The governor's use of the word "encourage" during the economic forum was a change of tone from her previous remarks mandating, or requiring, the use of facial masks in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The chairman of her Physicians' Advisory Group, Dr. Hoa Nguyen, said at the same economic forum that wearing masks in public could become "optional" rather than mandatory, if Guam reaches 80% of adults vaccinated, indicating herd immunity.

"But the biggest part is the 80% might open the door a whole lot, but even we open the door and we say mask is optional, we still really highly recommend to wear a mask in public, in a crowded place. That's the science part," Nguyen said.

Over the weekend, Nguyen said, there may be a recommendation to the governor to maintain the mask requirement because of the possible influx of unvaccinated people, as well as the concern regarding the delta variant.

Guam Visitors Bureau President Carl Gutierrez, during meetings of the GVB board and the Guam Recovery Task Force, said the newly arrived tourists from Taiwan who are here for vacation and vaccination are more worried about getting COVID-19 than anyone else, considering they came here in full protective gear, with face shields and face masks, on top of observing other health and safety guidelines.

Nearing goalpost

Guam is inching toward the 80% adult vaccination rate, or herd immunity, goal. It's now at 76.82%, which is equivalent to 92,212 fully vaccinated adults 18 years old and older.

This means 3,819 more adults still need to get fully vaccinated to reach the goal of fully vaccinating 80%, or 96,031, of Guam's estimated 120,039 adult population. Minors 12 to 17 years old, even fully vaccinated do not count toward the herd immunity goal.

In May, the CDC lifted the coronavirus mask mandate among fully vaccinated people indoors or outdoors in most instances, but the governor has kept Guam's mask requirement in public.

Both Andersen Air Force Base and U.S. Naval Base Guam lifted their mask mandates for fully vaccinated individuals in May.

The governor's director of communications, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, on Friday provided these responses to questions:

"At this time, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has not taken any action on lifting the mask mandate." – on whether the governor would lift the mask mandate after July 21 if herd immunity is reached by July 21.

"While we are close to achieving Operation Liberate Guam, we recognize that masks continue to be one of our greatest protections from spreading the virus." – on whether the governor will continue to mandate the wearing of masks, as opposed to her economic forum statement that she will continue to "encourage" mask-wearing after July 21.

"We continue to monitor the situation." – on whether the delta variant has been a concern in deciding to keep masks mandated after July 21.

One COVID-19 case involving the delta variant has been identified on Guam, out of the 158 SARS-CoV-2 virus samples that have been submitted to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for genome sequencing.