Governor may declare Guam dengue-free

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is expected to declare today that dengue is no longer a threat on the island if no new cases surface today. There have been 23 confirmed infections on Guam.

Linda Unpingco DeNorcey, the director of the Department of Public Health and Social Services, said during a press conference Thursday that Guam would need to go 40 days without a new case before the island can be declared clear of the disease. Thursday marked the 39th day.

"So cross your fingers," Leon Guerrero said.

The press conference was to announce the distribution of 5,000 mosquito nets, donated by Vestergaard to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vestergaard is a leading producer of insecticidal nets, called PermaNets.

The distribution follows the earlier issuance of mosquito repellent spray – all part of efforts to combat the disease, which saw its first locally acquired infection in 75 years in late 2019.

The nets will be distributed by teams composed of Public Health officials and staff from mayoral offices, as well as teams from the Guam Homeless Coalition.

"They'll be assigned to specific locations throughout all 19 villages," DeNorcey said.

Priority will be given to high-risk areas, people within a 200-meter radius of the confirmed cases, and those living in substandard housing.

"If there's any request, we will entertain those requests. Priority will, of course, be the high-risk patients," DeNorcey said.