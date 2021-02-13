Governor may lift more restrictions Feb. 19

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is considering easing more restrictions as she is leaning toward reverting Guam to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3 next week.

"Yes, Gov. Leon Guerrero is heavily considering a shift to PCOR3 by Feb. 19," Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's communications director, confirmed on Friday.

That's the target date, barring any spikes in the number of cases of COVID-19 or the COVID-19 risk score, Paco-San Agustin said.

There are no details yet on what restrictions may be lifted.

When asked if more relaxed rules for school-based sports activities will be decided and whether bars and clubs can reopen by Feb. 19, Paco-San Agustin said, "as I mentioned, it’s under consideration. Like we saw in PCOR2, there will be a gradual lifting of restrictions."

The number of COVID-19 cases on Guam has tapered to a few a day from hundreds at the peak of infection last year.

Three new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 423 tests performed on Thursday, according to the Joint Information Center. One COVID-19-infected person recently traveled and was identified while in quarantine.

In August 2020, Guam saw a spike of cases as well as deaths that were linked to COVID-19, prompting the governor to reinstitute PCOR1 and another round of restrictions.

Guam returned to PCOR2 last month, allowing dining inside restaurants and increased seating from 25% to 50% of capacity.

The island now has 11,189 fully immunized residents. About 28,014 residents have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, JIC reported Friday.

Guam's COVID-19 Area Risk Score remains at a low 0.8. A CAR Score of 2.5 or less, which has been shown to correlate with very low to zero COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths, is the ideal sustained level that GovGuam hopes to keep.