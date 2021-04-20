Governor: Meeting with Prutehi Litekyan 'very good'

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero spoke positively about her meeting last week with representatives of Prutehi Litekyan: Save Ritidian.

She said the group will be working with her in some capacity on the issues three United Nations representatives raised recently in a letter to the federal government regarding concerns with the military expansion on Guam. The UN representatives advocate for the rights of indigenous peoples, environmental issues and human rights.

"I met with the Litekyan leaders, I think it was Friday. It was a very good meeting and we have strategized on what our actions are going to be moving forward. And they are going to be working with me in some of the decisions that we made – that we would be able to work with the United Nations," Leon Guerrero said Monday.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin said the governor stated she intends to meet with military officials regarding environmental impacts from the military buildup and has committed to working with Prutehi Litekyan moving forward in response to the UN letter.

Prutehi Litekyan has not yet commented on the meeting with the governor.

The group sent a letter to the governor in early April requesting to discuss the UN representatives' letter.

"We respectfully beseech your leadership in engaging with the Department of Defense and Joint Region Marianas Guam to pause all activities in sites of impact in order to prevent further devastating impacts to our lands and waters and the defilement of our ancestors as we wait for a response from President Biden," Prutehi Litekyan partly stated in its April letter to the governor.

The three UN representatives wrote to Biden in late January, stating, in part:

"Notably, the Chamoru people have not provided their free, prior and informed consent in connection with the ongoing expansion of U.S. military bases and its accompanying increase in personnel on Guam. The military escalation risks increased contamination to the drinking water, loss of wildlife and biodiversity, irreversible damage of their traditional lands, territories, and resources; loss of traditional livelihoods, cultural sites and heritage and threatens the physical and cultural survival of the Chamorro," three UN representatives wrote to President Joseph Biden in late January.

They requested input on several topics and urged the United States to take interim measures to halt alleged violations until a reply is submitted.