More than 30 ancestral landowners of Eagles Field and their representatives met Tuesday night with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, the governor's office stated in a press release.

Eagles Field is one of 17 sites identified by the governor’s health care task force to become the potential home of a new medical complex that could cost nearly $1 billion. However, some residents with ancestral claims to the land have called on officials to facilitate its return to original landowners.

While the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission is charged with facilitating the return of excess federal land to original landowners or their heirs, Eagles Field is not among these "excess" lands. But it was listed as a "potential transfer" to the local government in past communications with former Secretary of the Navy Kenneth Braithwaite.

While often referred to as Eagles Field, the land Braithwaite identified encompassed 102 acres within the Andersen Barrigada Annex, which extends well beyond the actual field. There are 48 acres on the Eagles Field side. Across from there are the remaining 54 acres.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's spokeswoman, said some Eagles Field landowners expressed interest in land return during Tuesday's meeting. Others wanted just compensation if the land couldn't be returned, or were interested in land exchange.

"This was just the beginning of conversations," Paco-San Agustin said.

There have also been talks of the military potentially developing missile defense facilities in the area.

The governor tasked GALC, the Department of Land Management and the Guam Economic Development Authority to continue meeting with ancestral landowners and to incorporate their feedback in future planning for a new medical campus, the governor's office stated in the release.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, who leads the legislative committee on land, responded to the governor's release with concerns about her plans for Eagles Field and its original owners.

"There was clear indication in the Jan. 15, 2021, letter to the governor from the secretary of the Navy that the properties were 'eligible for return to the Territory of Guam' as excess. I am concerned that Guam is no longer advocating for the return of those lands as excess and that the governor may instead be considering leasing these ancestral properties back from the military. It is unclear whether the governor is contemplating compensating these landowners from the funds set aside for the hospital or is simply adding the Eagles Field landowners to the long list of people who are due compensation from (GALC)," Terlaje said.

"The families on this list await division and distribution of what may turn out to be nominal amounts from GALC funds, in light of the numerous landowners still owed compensation. Landowners have reached out to me to express their desire to have their lands returned," she said.

GovGuam obtained a license from the federal government in December to use the 102 acres for planning purposes. The local government is pursuing a lease, but those negotiations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the governor’s health care task force continues to analyze other sites to potentially house the new medical complex.

"Our goal is to develop a medical campus that meets our community’s urgent needs. This facility is being designed for all, and we will continue to work together and bring everyone along, toward a healthy and prosperous future for Guam. This includes ensuring our ancestral owners are fully apprised of all their options and the actions taken," Leon Guerrero stated in the release.