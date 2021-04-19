Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero met with Chamorro Land Trust Commission Chairman John Reyes Jr. on Monday afternoon regarding the commission's concerns with CLTC Administrative Director Jack Hattig.

It was just last week, following an executive session meeting, when Reyes announced that the commission felt the administrative director was not suited for the position.

He then stated the commission would be requesting to meet with the governor.

At that time, Adelup stated there would be no comment until the governor met with the chairman to discuss the situation. Hattig remains as administrative director in the meantime.

Leon Guerrero stated Monday morning that no decision had been made yet on Hattig and that she would be meeting with Reyes in the afternoon. But as of press time, there was no information on the result of Monday's meeting.

The commission's statement on Hattig comes after an incident in February, in which a land agent claimed that Hattig coerced her into including an illegal land application swap in her report to the commission. Hattig stated he did not force her to make changes but said he added his own recommendations to the report.

Nonetheless, the land agent's statements caused concern among the commissioners. Reyes then conducted interviews with staff and developed a report on the matter, which was discussed in closed session in March.

It's unclear what led to the commission's current stance on Hattig, as after the March meeting, Reyes stated the commission had addressed "issues at hand" with the director and there is an expectation that clarity, cooperation and transparency need to be realized.

However, there was some discussion about how much progress had been made with a priority listing during the public portion of the April meeting, just before Reyes would make his announcement on Hattig.

Sen. Joanne Brown had also written to the governor requesting an investigation into Hattig, which Adelup has so far left unanswered.

The governor had previously expressed her support for Hattig, stating that she was very confident the administrative director did not intentionally mean to say anything contrary to the laws or regulations, or the commission's instructions.