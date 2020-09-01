Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, during a press conference Monday, responded fiercely to a proposal from Sen. James Moylan to defund deputy director positions from agency budgets in the upcoming fiscal year.

The governor called it irresponsible, adding that there were was no analysis or "any kind of thinking" behind it.

"Let's take for example Public Health for example. Public Health is in charge of the health of our 170,000 people here on Guam. Do you think one person can do all that?" the governor said. "Look at the hospital ... do you think that its fair to have one individual be responsible for all the work that needs to be done? ... I think Sen. Moylan is doing it for headlines and sound bites."

Removing deputy directors from agency budgets could save $1.5 million for fiscal 2021, according to Moylan, who unsuccessfully attempted to include the provision in the fiscal year 2021 budget law.

He responded to the governor Monday in three statements. The senator said he respected the governor's right to hire deputy directors but he also has the right to question expenditures, in the spirit of checks and balances.

"I summarize my amendment as 'It is the Right Thing to Do,' and not about needing sound bites. My belief is that the government can operate without deputy directors, as agencies should be able to determine lines of successions within their existing staffing patterns," Moylan added.

A good example is the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, where a classified chief of customs steps in as acting director in the absence of director, the senator said.

Lastly, Moylan noted that the governor justified her position by identifying larger agencies.

"However, what she failed to note is that smaller entities such as (the Department of Integrated Services for Individuals with Disabilities), the Department of Parks & Recreation, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Public Works, the Department of Youth Affairs, and the Guam Environmental Protection Agency, should be able to operate without deputy directors," Moylan said. "Even the Department of Corrections can follow a structure as their fellow public safety brethren, CQA if they so desired."

The senator noted that he wrote to the governor in late May, asking why a deputy director for DISID needed to be hired during the COVID-19 pandemic when the department was deemed nonessential, residents were losing jobs and the deputy's role "was to assist at a quarantine facility."

"Once again, it is a decision I questioned then (and still question today), not because I needed a headliner, but because I personally felt it was not right," Moylan said.

Because the amendment would have defunded deputy directorships at the agency level, the governor could still have hired such positions, if it was funded by her office, Moylan added.