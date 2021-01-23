Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Friday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency concerning the operations of the Child Protective Services agency, saying cases of abused and neglected children "went unreviewed, and too many children did not get the help they needed."

The emergency declaration moved oversight of CPS from the Department of Public Health and Social Services to the Department of Youth Affairs temporarily. DYA will be the administrative custodian for CPS for the duration of the emergency period.

As the administrative custodian, DYA will have oversight of all CPS operations, including case and referral management, staffing and coordination, and funding and related account and financial information, the governor's office stated.

The declaration allows for the emergency movement of funds and human resources to CPS from DYA, especially as DPHSS continues to address the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor's office stated.

Transferring administration to DYA ensures longstanding issues at CPS are addressed, as outlined in Executive Order 2021-02, the governor's office stated.

“Child Protective Services was created to help our children — to ensure their safety and protect them from abuse and neglect. While we acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our social workers at CPS, we must also take action when the system is no longer fulfilling its mission. For too long, cases went unreviewed, and too many children did not get the help they needed,” the governor stated. “By actively investigating and addressing the issues at this critical agency, we are safeguarding our children from any further harm, and I am confident that the leadership at DYA will get this done.”

“Gov. Leon Guerrero and I reestablished the Interagency Council for Coordinating Homeless Programs because we knew the effects of the pandemic disproportionately affect the homeless population, and homeless children are particularly vulnerable. There are shortfalls in the services these children and others are receiving,” stated Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio. “We will do whatever is necessary to ensure our children are protected and safe.”

DYA will be required to report progress to DPHSS, and any decisions required under Guam law to be made by the appointing authority will continue to be the responsibility of the director of DPHSS, the governor's office stated.