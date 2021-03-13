Governor: New federal cash aid to supersede the local RISE Act

Guam residents may not be able to count on the governor to use part of the federal government-provided $661 million to fund the local law that authorizes giving $800 to $1,000 for every qualified island resident coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The locally authorized COVID-19 cash relief is authorized under local law called the Recovery Income Support and Empowerment Act, or the RISE Act.

Now that President Joe Biden has signed into law larger direct cash assistance of $1,400 for every qualified individual in the United States, including Guam, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the larger aid package from the federal government would be the source of assistance for Guamanians.

“The RISE Act … I think it will be superseded by the (federally funded Economic Impact Payment) because the EIP is more,” Leon Guerrero said.

A group of Guam Republican senators don't agree that the federal direct aid replaces the local RISE Act.

With $661 million in federal funds being provided to GovGuam, the senators propose increasing the assistance through the RISE Act.

One of the measures introduced Friday morning, Bill 75-36, intends to increase the cash benefit from the RISE Act, from $800 to $1,000 for individuals and $1,600 to $2,000 for joint income tax filers.

Republican Sens. James Moylan, Tony Ada, and Chris Duenas introduced Bill 75 and a series of other measures aimed at economic recovery.

Under the Biden administration and Congress' American Rescue Plan, the average family of four will receive up to $5,600 as part of the pandemic financial assistance for individuals.

The American Rescue Plan is more generous than the RISE Act, Leon Guerrero said.

The RISE Act is pending review by the governor's legal team, she said.

“That’s what I’m thinking, my legal people are looking at it, but ... I know Sen. Regine and the rest of the senators there put it in ... contingent on federal funding. And they put it in assuming that there’s not going to be any more federal help,” she said. Then-Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee pushed for the RISE Act to help Guam residents meet their needs in addition to the direct aid through the EIP.

The governor clarified that the local stimulus was contingent on the availability of funding in the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or the CARES Act, enacted into law last year, and not the American Rescue Plan, which Biden signed Friday, Guam time.