With the COVID-19 Area Risk Score for the island now at a record high of 10.4, residents concerned for the safety of public school students have shared photographs of noncompliance at some schools and, while a part of the island’s unvaccinated population is now restricted in movement, the executive order will not apply to schools.

The Guam Department of Education started the new year on Aug. 12, and students have been in school for one week. They are adjusting to a new learning environment, which is predicated on a layer of COVID-19 health and safety measures that will take some time to get used to, according to GDOE officials.

Several pictures were received by The Guam Daily Post depicting students at Southern High School in the gymnasium on Thursday. Students were seen sitting in close proximity to each other, and some students were seen improperly wearing masks.

Meanwhile, pictures of students at Tiyan High School gathered in walkways during lunch on Wednesday also depicted similar compliance issues.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez previously said, to ensure risk of transmission of COVID-19 is mitigated, the community must work together. He noted that positive cases were inevitable, but the cases reported by GDOE did not originate in the school setting.

The governor’s restriction on movement, which applies to unvaccinated individuals age 12 and older, will go into effect next week, prohibiting this group from entering certain establishments and events in which mask-wearing becomes compromised.

“Effective Monday, August 23, 2021, all staff and patrons ages 12 and older will be required to show proof of vaccination to dine in at restaurants, bars, clubs, gyms, fitness centers, dance studios, movie theaters, food courts, sporting events, boat cruises, and other events to use the facilities or enter the premises,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in her press conference.

“Seeing as there has been a fast rise in cases this past week, and they are only doing 3-feet distance in schools, it’s just not right,” said GDOE parent Michael Tagura, who has children attending face-to-face instruction this school year.

The decision to implement any changes on the school front will come from the superintendent, according to the governor.

She reiterated the authority of the superintendent and the Board of Education over the school system.

"I do know that the school is working closely with Public Health, and the decision made by Superintendent Jon Fernandez will be guided by CDC guidelines and advice of Public Health,” the governor said, referring to the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To date, GDOE has implemented 10 strategies at schools to keep students safe, to include rapid response to identified cases, proper mask use, sanitizing, 3-foot physical distancing in classrooms and vaccination support.

To date, GDOE has reported that nearly 85% of its school-based staff are vaccinated.

“I understand that we have a high rate of vaccinated people but, all it takes is one to pass it to a whole lot more! I hope the superintendent changes back to 6-foot distance right away to avoid further spread amongst the community,” Tagura said.

At the community level, 82 new cases out of the 1,056 tests performed were reported on Wednesday, earning Guam the high risk designation of 10.4.

But at the school level, the risk remains relatively low, officials have said. Sixteen schools reported a total of 22 cases of COVID-19 in students, a 0.2% positivity rate for the week of Aug. 14-20.

With these stats, the governor and Public Health officials stood by GDOE, describing their efforts as “appropriate and accurate in limiting the spread” within school settings.

“While there have been positive cases reported in our schools, Public Health data tells us there are no clusters among our student population. These cases originated from home, social gatherings, or out in the community,” the governor said.

The governor further explained there are other ways to protect students.

“There will be no immediate changes for schools. But again, the best way to protect our children – most especially those not yet eligible to receive the vaccine – is to surround them with vaccinated people. This must start at home,” Leon Guerrero said.