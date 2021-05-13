Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Thursday said effective 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, certain fully vaccinated travelers will no longer be required to go through the government quarantine facility upon arriving on Guam.

Exemption will be granted only to those who got fully vaccinated with U.S. Food and Drug Administration-authorized vaccine for emergency use such as the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccines.

These full vaccination also needs to be verifiable.

"Travelers availing of this exemption shall be required to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and comply with applicable DPHSS Guidance, including for verification requirements," the governor said in an executive order signed two days before the May 15 reopening of tourism.

Guam Visitors Bureau officials said they don't anticipate a flurry of arrivals when tourism reopens this month, but updated travel protocols will give prospective visitors the opportunity to weigh their travel plans.

Right now, travelers to Guam are required to quarantine for 14 days. Upon arrival on Guam they go directly to the quarantine facility.

They can be offered a test on the sixth day and if they tested negative, they can complete the rest of their quarantine at home.

A negative PCR test up to three days prior to arrival is also required.

This story will be updated.