Governor: No need for GovGuam furlough

Government of Guam employees and officials' jobs are safe, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero assured them Wednesday.

In an interview with The Guam Daily Post, the governor said there's no need to set GovGuam's multi-stage, weekslong furlough notification process in motion.

The governor made the comment when asked if she'd consider following the example set by Hawaii's state government, which is planning to implement furloughs because revenues have come up short. Hawaii, like Guam, relies on military spending and tourism as its main economic pillars.

"The reality is that we are not, or not at that point, where we need to roll out, we're not at that point, and also I don't think it will get there because I mean I thought this out almost every day is that we get the financial assistance coming in, right? And then we're going to start bringing back our tourists," Leon Guerrero said.

"And as I have said before, my purpose is to make sure people are employed and make sure that people have some financial assistance so that they can buy food for their family, so that they can, you know, put money also back into the economy, so our local businesses can continue to function and be viable, and the one way to do that is to keep as many people employed as possible."

She said GovGuam finances are not in dire straits because of the federal government's various forms of assistance during this pandemic.

The pandemic relief package that was signed into law a few days ago – after Congress overrode President Donald Trump's rejection of it – provides a $600 cash benefit for each taxpayer making less than $75,000, and an additional $600 for child dependents below the age of 17. The package also provides a $300 weekly unemployment benefit through March.

The recently enacted pandemic relief package that Congress authorized does not contain direct assistance to territory and state governments like Guam.

The governor, however, said she holds on to hope that once President-elect Joe Biden is seated at the White House, he will work on another pandemic relief package to help out local governments like Guam's.

"I don't believe this incoming president will abandon his people," the governor said.

She said part of her optimism stems from developments in South Korea, Japan and Taiwan. Travelers in those markets want to resume vacation trips to Guam, she said, possibly as soon as within the first six months to a year or a year and a half from now.

Tourism industry officials have said Guam's visitor arrivals could begin bouncing back later next year with a full recovery in a few years, or by 2024.

Missed revenue target

The government of Guam missed its General Fund revenue target by $8.2 million and most of its special revenue funds hit the red during the first two months of fiscal 2021, according to GovGuam data.

GovGuam projected it would collect $172 million-plus in revenue in October and November, but ended up 4.8% short.

The decline was mostly in business privilege tax collection, which was down by nearly $7.7 million.

The governor said she monitors GovGuam's cash flow.

"I monitor our cash flow ... every day and our cash flow is pretty steady," she said.