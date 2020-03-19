Governor: No travel lockdown

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero will not order a complete shutdown of travel to Guam because she lacks the legal authority to do so, according to her senior policy adviser, Carlo Branch.

“What she has done is taken the extraordinary step of ensuring that those who do arrive ... have adequate health clearance through a negative test for COVID-19 within 72 hours,” Branch stated during a phone conversation with The Guam Daily Post at the Joint Information Center.

Democratic lawmakers, the Guam Medical Association and the president of the Guam Memorial Hospital’s medical staff have asked the governor to prohibit flights from coming into the island.

Branch warned that a freeze on all traffic to Guam has other negative effects.

“For instance, we receive cargo, produce, and medicine by air. We will likely all receive emergency personnel and medical personnel by air, so a blanket travel restriction is improperly thought out,” he added. “It might unintentionally do harm that we might not be able to anticipate.”

On local matters, he said, the governor does have the authority "to command the whole might and resources of the government of Guam wherever they might be to help us deal with this pandemic."

On Wednesday, the administration announced it instituted the COVID-19 mandatory quarantine protocol measures for all incoming travelers from the Philippines and any other location that did not have a certified document showing he or she tested negative for COVID-19 within the last 72 hours. Travel guidance was also issued for all incoming passengers.

As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, there were eight confirmed cases of COVID-19. One of the two cases reported on Tuesday night arrived on a Philippine Airlines flight on the morning of March 2. Two of the confirmed cases arrived on a United Airlines flight on Feb. 29. It was unclear as of press time if the three additional patients whose COVID-19 illness was announced Wednesday night had traveled recently.

Barnes, Peredo ask Customs

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sen. Jose Terlaje met with Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency Director Ike Peredo about the possibility of local action – through Customs and Quarantine – to close Guam's border in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We should just close the border, protect our people from further exposure and aggressively trace contacts of those infected and conduct extensive tests," said Terlaje.

"We have to come together as a community to overcome this and the community sentiment is clear - for our health and safety, close our borders for now. Please for our manåmko' put fabot," said Barnes.

Medical association asks for two-week travel ban

The Guam Medical Association also is asking the governor to ban arrivals into Guam for two weeks.

"On behalf of the Guam Medical Association and other medical providers around the island we are asking you to help our health care providers help patients during this time of biological war. Our common enemy is the virus. We plea with you to do the right thing, lock down the island immediately, close gates on all flights for the next two weeks to stop additional incoming viruses. This hopefully will give us time to contain this virus that’s already spreading in our community, and to revamp a better, more effective pandemic plan to face this invisible enemy," the medical associated wrote to the governor on March 17. GMA President Dr. Thomas Shieh signed the letter.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's government has ordered that Filipino tourists should not depart the Philippines but revised its ban Wednesday to allow foreigners and Filipinos living overseas to depart.