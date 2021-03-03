Governor nominates Alberto E. Tolentino to Superior Court of Guam

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has nominated Alberto E. Tolentino to be the next trial judge in the Superior Court of Guam.

The seat will be vacant when Judge Anita Sukola retires later this month.

Leon Guerrero said said it was an honor to make what is now her second appointment to the bench. The governor nominated now-Judge Dana Gutierrez to the Superior Court last year.

“It’s very important that we have those judges who are capable, very competent, (have) great legal minds, they’re passionate, compassionate, fair and their temperament is very even keeled," the governor said. "I see that a lot with soon-to-be Judge Alberto Tolentino."

The governor praised Tolentino, saying he comes from a “very well-respected family of great values, family that raised their children to do good.”

Tolentino is the oldest of six children. He’s married to Doris Camacho Leon Guerrero, the governor shared. She also lauded his career in law as a prosecutor and a magistrate judge.

“As I interviewed Alberto Tolentino I was impressed with the answers he gave me,” she said.

The governor asked him why he wanted to be a judge. She shared his response: “Governor, I just want to help the people of Guam.”

Tolentino said he’s grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the island.

“Thank you so much for the honor and privilege that you are affording to me to be able to continue my service to the people of Guam in the third branch of government,” he said.

Tolentino said his career has spanned private practice as time with the Office of the Attorney General as the assistant attorney general, and chief deputy attorney general.

“And in each of those endeavors one of the I held close to me was the ability to … help other people,” he said.

“In my career in the court, I also had that opportunity as a magistrate judge to be able to sit in a forum where people can resolve their disputes… In the forum where the adjudication of whether someone committed a crime came before you. And one of the things that I have learned, most litigants that come before you they don’t know the law. They think the law is on their side and sometimes its not, but what they want to do is feel like the person they’re representing their case to heard their case, took their arguments into consideration, considerate the law dispassionately, and gave each one a fair chance to get their side of the story out. And the judge in that case has to come out, look at the law, apply it, explain it as best they could and hopefully get a good resolution.

“Gov. Leon Guerrero has given me an opportunity to fill that role once again and I’ll be forever grateful to her and the lieutenant governor for that opportunity should the legislature deal favorably with the nomination. I hope to be able to step into the court as soon as possible and help my soon-to-be brethren, as well as the employees of the third-branch of government, service the people of Guam,” Tolentino stated.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, at the start of the press conference, thanked Judge Sukola for her public service.

“As a member of the bar, director and deputy director of Guam Department of Education, as a public defender, and of course as a judge in the Superior Court of Guam,” Tenorio said.