Governor nominates members to GEDA and banking boards

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has submitted two nominations to the Guam Legislature, one for the Guam Economic Development Authority and one to serve as a member of the Guam Banking and Insurance Board.

The governor has nominated Doreen Crisostomo-Muna to fill the unexpired term of former GEDA director Deepak Dewan, up to July 10, 2023.

Crisostomo-Muna currently works as a professor of accounting at the University of Guam, although she also has a history in other government agencies and branches.

Leon Guerrero is also reappointing John McKinnon to the Banking and Insurance Board. McKinnon is currently vice president, regulatory risk officer, at BankPacific, but has also been employed at other financial institutions, according to the nomination document.