The release of two teens from the Department of Corrections who face charges in the violent attack at the Harmon Breeze apartment building earlier this week has prompted the governor to look at options to ensure the public’s safety.

“I totally understand the feeling of the community and their insecurity. This is not a minor crime to me ... we are working with the courts to have much better clarity on it,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Early Monday, tenants spotted five men attempting to break in to vehicles in the parking lot of the apartment building. One tenant approached the group and told them to leave. That’s when they allegedly broke the victim’s windows and door to his apartment and the windows on his car.

The suspects are also accused of threatening to kill the victim.

Police arrested Raphyki Max Kinam and BK K Petrus, both 19.

Not long after their arrest, the two were released and given a notice to appear in court in three years.

The Office of the Attorney General issued a statement that it had to weigh COVID-19 concerns at the crowded jail.

The AG's office added it "still continues to recommend confinement for defendants who pose the highest risk of danger to the community."

The governor said, “I am concerned these two arrestees, though it may not be violent-violent, but I was not happy they were released. We are working with courts to see what we can put in to protect DOC from exposure.”

The governor said the government hopes to be able to test all defendants before they are taken into custody.

DOC has also designated a site at its Mangilao prison compound to quarantine any inmates or detainees who test positive for the virus.

None of the prison or detainee population has been reported to have tested positive for COVID-19.

One Department of Corrects recruit tested positive earlier this month for the virus and 11 other corrections officers and recruits are expected to be tested as well after they had close contact with the infected recruit.