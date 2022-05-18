Governor not intervening in Gutierrez-tourism board conflict

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has been taking a hands-off stance in the ongoing conflict among Guam Visitors Bureau officials, but she said Tuesday that she asked the parties to resolve their issues and be united so they can focus on the recovery of the pandemic-hit tourism industry.

"I know they are working it out so, there's going to be resolution," the governor told The Guam Daily Post. "They have to work it out themselves, and that's what's happening."

After two years, monthly arrivals finally reached five digits, or 10,407, in April as Guam's source markets, including Korea and Japan, have eased more COVID-19 travel restrictions for their citizens. Before the pandemic, Guam welcomed more than 130,000 tourist arrivals a month.

With tourism recovery needed, the governor said it's important that GVB leadership remains united.

"I have told them that we have to be united because we have to get our economy working and tourism is going to start opening. We have to have a united voice so they are talking and they are trying to resolve the issues," the governor said Tuesday in an interview.

The governor said, based on what she's heard, "a lot of it is policy and procedures that need to just align with each other."

The GVB board on May 12 voted to postpone all future meetings until a top-down review of GVB's operations, the board's role in the bureau and authority under the GVB enabling law is completed.

The vote came as a result of GVB President Carl Gutierrez's series of accusations against the board, in public meetings, saying board members have conflicts of interest, have violated the Open Government Law and have been going beyond the scope of their statutory duty when they try to manage the tourism agency, among other things.

No board members

At the Tuesday afternoon meetings of GVB's Japan and Korean market committees, board members were absent.

Board members, including Chair Milton Morinaga, used to preside over these meetings, but management handed the task to Nadine Leon Guerrero, GVB's director of global marketing.

Sen. Amanda Shelton on Tuesday said her tourism committee has not planned an oversight hearing or an informational briefing on GVB, but is maintaining an open line of communication with bureau officials.

"Right now I think there are some internal struggles, but I’ve had discussions with the board and I look forward to speaking with the leadership of GVB to determine what the next steps forward are," she said.

The Legislature's legal counsel also has been looking at GVB's enabling law to give the tourism committee "guidelines moving forward if there's some policy change needed," Shelton said.

The board voted to hire its own legal counsel to review GVB laws and bylaws, while GVB management is doing the same review.

Shelton said she also wants to see a united GVB.

"I think it’s really important that we are united in our efforts for tourism recovery," she said. "I want to make sure we are working in tandem to help support the industry and bring tourists back and ensure that we are giving our future visitors the confidence that Guam is a safe and open place to come and enjoy."

Guam is on its way to reaching its forecast of 130,000 arrivals for fiscal 2022, as flights resume and arrivals start to pick up.

Data presented at Tuesday's GVB market committee meetings showed that arrivals for April were much better than in 2021, but still just a fraction of the pre-pandemic numbers.

GVB officials also reminded tourism industry partners to share updates with their tourist customers, including the free trolley rides to go to the malls and other attractions, including the recently reopened Wednesday Night Market at the Chamorro Village in Hagåtña.

"I haven't seen that many tourists in two years," GVB Vice President Gerry Perez shared with industry partners, after passing by the airport Tuesday. "It's really great to see them."