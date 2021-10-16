Governor OKs additional All RISE payments

Authorized payments under the All RISE local pandemic aid program could now go beyond the governor's initial $30 million limit, and the government has until June to make payments.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Friday signed an executive order specifically granting additional authorization to the Department of Administration and the Department of Revenue and Taxation for payment amounts under the All RISE program, as reestablished in an executive order in August.

As of Friday night, data wasn't available on the estimated amount, beyond the $30 million, that is needed to satisfy all approved All RISE applications received by the Sept. 15 deadline.

"Such payment authorization is limited to completed applications filed by eligible applicants and received by the Department of Revenue and Taxation prior to the deadline for application submission," the governor said in her Executive Order 2021-25.

The governor's order also said, "all payments due under the All RISE Program shall be paid by June 30, 2022."

It's the same executive order that established the Local Employers' Assistance Program, or LEAP, with an initial $25 million funding amount from the federal American Rescue Plan. Guam lawmakers intend to match the amount for a total of $50 million.

Adelup didn't respond to questions about the All RISE Program as of Friday night.

There's no updated data available on how much more money is needed to pay approved applications, how many more applications are under review, or the estimated amount needed to satisfy all of the All RISE applications.

In September, Rev & Tax announced that it has so far distributed $26.2 million worth of All RISE payments, leaving the program with about $3.7 million of funding under the $30 million cap.

There are more applications under review. Rev & Tax said in early October that there were a little more than 3,000 applications with unresolved errors.

The governor previously was criticized for putting a $30 million cap on the program, when the estimates at the time for total payments exceeded that amount. The applications were received on a first-come, first-served basis.

The All RISE program provides one-time direct assistance of $800 for each qualified individual, or $1,600 for each couple who filed joint tax returns. Certain senators earlier called on the governor to increase the benefits.

The federal government authorized more than $3 billion in pandemic response and recovery aid for Guam, which in turn also funded local programs to assist individuals and businesses directly.