Governor OKs face-to-face learning

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has given the green light for all learning institutions to resume in-person instruction by Jan. 18, if the island maintains a low COVID-19 Area Risk Score and positivity rate by that time.

Guam's positivity rate is currently 2.9%, according to Executive Order 2020-46. The CAR Score is at a low of 0.7, well below the safety threshold of 2.5. The executive order also extends the public health emergency to Jan. 29, 2021.

The return to face-to-face instruction is subject to applicable guidance from the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

The governor also ordered that all Guam Department of Education schools must still offer options to continue distance learning, which the department has already stated will continue.

These provisions are part of the governor's latest executive order, according to the Joint Information Center.

GDOE set Jan. 19 as the return date for face-to-face classes, but students under remote learning models will resume classes on Jan. 4.

At the most current count, about 7,000 students at the Guam Department of Education are expected to attend face-to-face classes in mid-January. That includes the 570 students who have not made contact with their schools and haven't registered at all.

These yet-to-be contacted students were placed under a home visit list by GDOE, but the department was unable to perform visits under prior restrictions.

Now, along with the authorization to resume in-person classes, the governor has also allowed social workers and other human service personnel to conduct home visits, subject to Public Health guidance memoranda, "for the purpose of ensuring that social, educational and human services are properly provided to members of the community."

Overall, the number of public school students set to attend face-to-face classes represents only about 23% of GDOE's student population, an indication of ongoing caution in light of a pandemic that Guam is now only again beginning to recover from.

The current numbers fall below even the 40% of students who were expected to attend face-to-face classes before spikes in COVID-19 cases and stricter restrictions prevented traditional classroom lessons from taking place at the beginning of the school year.

But that also proves beneficial for GDOE, as less students on campus would make it easier to ensure compliance with safety and social distancing requirements.

According to GDOE spokeswoman Isa Baza, the 7,000 can be broken down into 4,438 elementary school students, 1,421 middle school students and 1,315 high school students, based on the department's latest tally.