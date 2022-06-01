Governor: On bed rest, on the road to recovery

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Wednesday evening posted a message on social media that she is recovering from an infection that caused respiratory issues.

The governor left a gubernatorial debate with Del. Michael San Nicolas earlier than scheduled Tuesday evening after she began coughing and experienced shortness of breath.

"Last night during the first gubernatorial debate, I experienced a persistent cough followed by shortness of breath," according to the governor. "I continued to answer the debate questions as long as I could, and my doctors recommended that I receive urgent care at the Guam Memorial Hospital. I was diagnosed with an infection that caused respiratory issues. I am now well on the road to recovery with treatment and bed rest."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

GMH ruled out COVID-19, said Communications Director Krystal Paco San Agustin.

"All of us have natural limits, and last night was a test of mine. I want to acknowledge the delegate for agreeing to a pause which was a sign of good sportsmanship. To the men and women of GMH, thank you for your extraordinary dedication to providing exceptional care. To the people of Guam, your prayers and love have been sincerely heard and felt. Our community’s compassion and humanity (are) something to surely celebrate. From the bottom of my heart, Thank You. I look forward to getting back to the office in the next few days and continuing the important work for our island."

(Daily Post Staff)