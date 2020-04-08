Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the local government is “working as fast as we can” to get COVID-19 financial relief to Guam residents.

During her daily briefing with local media on Tuesday, she said the Department of Revenue and Taxation has addressed questions and concerns from the IRS. Rev and Tax Director Dafne Shimizu will be meeting with her federal counterparts Wednesday.

Rev and Tax will be key to putting together a list of recipients based primarily on 2018 and 2019 income tax filers, according to the COVID-19 financial relief law.

“We have all the processes ready; we’re just waiting on the IRS to approve our implementation plan and once that is approved, we’ll be able to start the program,” she said on Tuesday.

The economic relief pays $1,200 for each adult, $2,400 for married couples who filed their tax returns jointly and $500 for each dependent child, according to the U.S. Senate Financial Services Committee which helped craft the legislation into law.

Regarding the Pandemic Unemployment Benefits, which could provide up to $930 a week for 39 weeks to workers who have been laid off because of COVID-19, the governor said the Guam Department of Labor is still ironing out some details before that can be made available locally.

The governor, in response to questions about the many people whose hours were cut or who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said there are local programs including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and other public welfare benefits that are available.

“I have been working with Tess Archangel to ensure the application process, to ensure the eligibility process is expedited,” she said. “When I was looking at the fastest way to get help to these individuals before we get the unemployment program and the tax rebate, I looked at what we have now … and those are the (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) ... and the public assistance. And my understanding with Tess is there are 300 new people who have qualified.”