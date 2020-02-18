Governor on suggested minimum wage hike delay: Not at this time

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero isn't keen on delaying the implementation of Guam's minimum wage increase at this time, according to the governor's office.

And even if the governor wanted to freeze the implementation of the wage increase, she alone doesn't have that authority, said the governor's Policy Director Carlo Branch on Monday.

Any effort to freeze the law that mandates the minimum wage increase to take effect March 1 would be a function of the Guam Legislature, Branch said. The governor can draft legislation, he acknowledged.

Ultimately it's up to the Legislature, he said.

The Guam Chamber of Commerce is seeking a delay – by a few months – in the implementation of Guam’s minimum wage increase in light of the rising number of tourist cancellations as a result of the new coronavirus fears.

The Chamber is requesting to delay this year’s increase to Sept. 1 to allow businesses time to absorb the reduced revenue.

The Guam Visitors Bureau reported total tourist cancellations had reached 14,069 as of Friday.

The governor's office still needs to see more established data showing the cancellations aren't offset by the increased visitor arrivals prior to the global travel fears over the coronavirus.

The law cannot be trumped by executive order, according to Branch.

The first phase of Guam's minimum wage increase is set to take effect on March 1, from $8.25 to $8.75 per hour.

Chamber Chairwoman Christine Baleto stated in her letter to the government of Guam last week that "the impact of this current crisis could translate to a reduction in 33% in income for employees, directly and indirectly, involved in the tourism industry. The detrimental effect on our economy and community would be significant."

About 3,500 workers on Guam are expected to benefit from the wage increase. The law, enacted in October 2019 and passed unanimously, would eventually increase the minimum wage to $9.25 by March 1, 2021.

The Chamber stated it isn't asking to delay the 2021 increase.