Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is willing to hear from both sides of the debate to delay the upcoming minimum wage increase by one year, according to her spokeswoman Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

"She's tasked her fiscal team with running the numbers to see exactly how many people will be affected. The administration understands it's a delicate and difficult balance that must be struck to help small businesses survive and ensure our people earn fair wages," Paco-San Agustin said.

The governor's recent response to calls to delay the minimum wage hike differ from her position early last year, as the first wage increase was set to take hold while discussions around the COVID-19 pandemic were beginning to mount.

Leon Guerrero, in February 2020, outright said she would veto any legislation to delay the wage increase that year. By March 1, the first of two wage hikes went into effect.

Public Law 35-38, which was enacted in October 2019, increases the minimum wage from $8.25 to $9.25 over two years. The first 50-cent increase went into effect on March 1, 2020. The second increase takes effect on March 1 this year.

Bill 24-36, which is on the agenda for the legislative session Friday, proposes to delay the second wage increase to March 1, 2022, in order to help businesses recovering from the adverse economic impacts of the pandemic.

The bill has gathered support from major business groups. Some senators openly support or oppose the delay. Others stated they would prefer to hear the discussion on the legislation.

If senators pass the bill, the governor has 10 days to act on it, otherwise it lapses into law.