Governor optimistic Guam will be 'back to normal' by summer

The governor is optimistic that not only will the island reach herd immunity by July 21, but that the island will be “back to normal’ by this summer as well.

She said the people of Guam took actions to reduce incidences of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, as well as meet the "Path to Half" vaccination goal - all of which help to ensure the island is safe as travel quarantine restrictions are lifted. The next step is to reach herd immunity and a life that more closely resembles pre-pandemic times.

"I'm hoping that by the end of this summer we will be back to normal. That's my goal," she said.

She said back to normal includes, "being able to hug your family and friends ... I would like it so we don't have to wear our masks anymore. I would like it so we can go and party with our friends without having to feel like we're going to be sick with COVID-19. I would like it so we don't fear for the lives of our people when they're hospitalized, that to me is normal. I would love it when travelers come back without any restrictions."

But with that hope comes the caveat of continuing to wear masks, practice social distancing as much as possible and getting vaccinated to maintain low numbers.

“Throughout our COVID-19 response, our priority has been protecting our people and our fragile health care system,” she said during a Friday press conference. “Today, we have five COVID-19 patients receiving care at the Guam Memorial Hospital, one of whom is in the intensive care unit on a ventilator.

“Should the number of hospitalized increase, know that I am prepared to reimplement restrictions,” she said, later noting that could include reducing numbers allowed for social gathering along with other measures that recently were eased.

She said one of the measurements to maintaining the newly lifted restrictions is keeping the number of virus-related hospitalizations below 10. Another factor is maintaining a 14-day COVID-19 death rate of less than five.

The governor said in order for the island to continue to move forward to normal, she’s asking Guamanians to continue to wear their masks and get vaccinated to help reach herd immunity, defined as 80% of vaccine-eligible residents, and protect the island as it prepares to reopen.

With residents ages 12-15 now eligible for the vaccine, the total number of eligible residents is 136,352 - and 80% of that is 109,081.

Travel card and verification

During the press conference, Dr. Felix Cabreara, Department of Public Health and Social Services chief medical officer, discussed the required documents for people traveling into Guam.

He said everyone must have a:

• COVID-19 vaccination Record Card - this is the card that you’re issued when you receive the vaccine. For those who received the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna, this would be the same card you were asked to bring in so the immunization team can update it.

• Secondary form of verification (required only for non-residents traveling to Guam)

• Declaration of individual attesting to COVID-19 vaccination, which will be a part of the health declaration form provided upon arrival to Guam.

A secondary form can include:

• Vaccinating health authority record, or

• receipt of COVID-19 vaccine administered at the clinic where you were vaccinated, or

• an email showing your appointment date for vaccination, or

• any other form of secondary verification to be approved at the reviewing officer’s discretion.

If, upon arrival, officials at the airport aren't able to confirm vaccination, the traveler will have to undergo quarantine until it is affirmed.

Cabrera said a COVID-19 test is not necessary for those who have been fully vaccinated.

Residents who have questions about travel requirements can call 735-7143-48.

Cabrera said they're working towards creating a website, similar to Hawaii, where information is uploaded by travelers so they can be checked by public health officials prior to arrival on Guam.

The governor did note during the Friday press conference that there's been an uptick in requests for verifications from local residents at DPHSS. She wanted to reassure residents that these documents are needed only by residents who are traveling.