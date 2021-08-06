Governor orders mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for GovGuam workers in executive branch

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Friday ordered mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for executive branch workers effective Aug. 9, or these workers would be subject to weekly testing or disciplinary action.

Effective Monday, all workers of GovGuam's executive branch agencies will be required to receive one of the three authorized COVID-19 vaccines.

"Workers shall be fully vaccinated with either a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson or the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna series no later than Sept. 24, 2021," the governor wrote in her Executive Order 2021-17.

The governor said in the event a worker declines to receive a COVID-19 vaccination or provide proof of such vaccination, they will be required to test for COVID-19 with a PCR or antigen test once weekly.

"Non-exempt workers are required to vaccinate or submit to weekly testing as provided herein, or they shall be subject to disciplinary procedures, which may include disciplinary action," the governor stated in her order.

This applies to full-time and part-time employees and volunteers of executive branch agencies, regardless of whether paid or unpaid.

The governor issued the order after Guam saw an uptick in new COVID-19 cases. Guam's COVID-19 Area Risk Score jumped to 4.6 on Thursday. The government of Guam has set a benchmark of a risk score no higher than 2.5 as a comfortable threshold.

This story will be updated.