With more than 40 days since Guam has seen a new case of dengue fever, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Monday night declared the island free of dengue.

The governor made the announcement during her State of the Island address in the Guam Congress Building.

"To date, Guam remains coronavirus-free, and our dengue fever outbreak is over," Leon Guerrero said. "From day one, our pandemic response plan has worked to keep Guam safe and open to the world."

Still, as a precaution, the Department of Public Health and Social Services, in partnership with the mayors' offices, will distribute 5,000 mosquito nets beginning this week.

Public Health received the mosquito nets from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help Guam combat dengue fever.

The distribution follows the earlier issuance of 5,000 mosquito repellent sprays in January.

The teams will start distribution from 2 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 25, 26 and 28 at the following locations:

Astumbo Senior Citizens Center in Dededo;

Tamuning Gym;

and Agat Community Center.

Beginning next week, the distribution will continue every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 2 to 7 p.m. until all of the nets have been passed out.

Distribution of the nets will be prioritized for the homeless, those living in substandard housing, including houses with no air conditioning and no screen doors.

People living in high-risk areas will also be prioritized, such as Swamp Road, Nevermind Road, Chamorro Land Trust property, and within the 200-meter radius around areas where cases of dengue have been identified.

Call your mayor's office for further questions on mosquito net distributions.