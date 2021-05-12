Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is still vetting candidates to lead the Chamorro Land Trust Commission.

Jack Hattig, the former CLTC administrative director, resigned from the agency on May 7, leaving behind some controversies in addition to a vacant seat. He was then hired to work as a staff assistant in the Office of the Governor.

On Tuesday, Leon Guerrero described Hattig's new role as a "project manager" tasked with informing her on the progress of various major projects as the island proceeds with recovery.

"As I start reopening, and start bringing more revitalization and better services, we are going to be doing a lot of projects," the governor said. "There's the hospital project, there's the public health laboratory projects, there's the fishermen's co-op project, there's the prison project – you know, all these. I want Jack to be my assistant in just going through all these programs, projects, task force meetings and reporting straight to me what he thinks the progress is."

Leon Guerrero said Hattig has some prior experience with such a role.

He resigned from the CLTC shortly after the commission announced it did not believe he was suited to lead the agency.

That announcement came about two months after a commission meeting in February, in which a land agent said Hattig coerced her into including an illegal land application swap in her report to the commission. Hattig stated he did not force her to make changes but he added his own recommendations to the report.

In response, the CLTC chairman interviewed staff and developed a report, which the commission discussed during a closed session in March.

Then came the closed meeting in April and subsequent announcement on Hattig.

Sen. Joanne Brown had called for an investigation into Hattig, stating that it appears he committed forgery. This week, she called for an oversight hearing of the CLTC.

"The commission has taken action to what appears to be a cover-up of what could potentially be forgery against the Chamorro Land Trust program itself. The Land Trust recipients and the people of Guam deserve answers with regards to this issue," Brown stated in a release. "Even with the resignation of Mr. Jack Hattig III as the land administrator, what has not been addressed by the commission is the issue of forgery and if other documents may have been forged by Mr. Hattig."

Brown submitted a disclosure request for land agent reports and packets provided in the February CLTC meeting. The CLTC chairman responded that only one set of staff reports was submitted, but Brown said she is "led to question" whether it was the only one, and if other reports were withheld from the commission or altered by Hattig.