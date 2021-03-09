On Monday night, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero delivered her third state of the island address. Here are excerpts of what she reported on COVID-19 pandemic response, jobs and public education:

COVID-19 response:

“Lacking the authority to close our Guam International Airport, we established the first mandatory quarantine for foreign travelers in recent history—long before other states like Hawaii followed suit.

To date, 41% of our cases this year have been identified in quarantine.

To prevent further community spread, we were the first among the states and territories to implement a stay-at-home order, to include the mandatory closure of all non-essential businesses, mask mandates, and the observance of 6-feet social distancing.”

COVID-19 front liners:

“To the servicemen and women who stand at the watchtower of freedom, to the nurses, doctors, and employees on the front lines at Public Health, GMH, and GRMC, to our first responders, law enforcement officers, to the grocers, cashiers, food service workers, community food distribution workers, truck drivers, repairmen, to all those who kept our economy afloat — thank you.”

Unemployment insurance:

“Democrat or Republican, nearly everyone agrees that unemployment insurance makes economic sense. Its logic is clear and simple: businesses prosper when people have money to spend.

With the right local law in place, I believe Guam can fund its own unemployment trust.

We can do this by securing no-interest federal loans — loans that can be offset entirely by the amount owed to us in Compact Impact debt. Congress recognized this in a 2003 federal law, and my administration, together with the Department of Interior and our delegate’s Office, will fight for its implementation.”

Internet services:

“As a pilot to Internet for All, my administration has been working with the Guam Department of Education and the Mayors' Council of Guam to bring internet services to students who need it the most. We have already received the procurement bids and they are being evaluated. Soon, thousands of schoolchildren will have access to reliable internet services.”

Education:

“As 2021 has welcomed students back to their physical classrooms and made allowances for those families that felt safer learning at home, I must also report on our progress in addressing old education problems in new ways.

While others only talked about the need to build a new school, my administration put up the money to make it a reality. We secured the funding needed for the design of a new Simon Sanchez High School and the contract has been awarded.”

Job creation:

“We’ve introduced training programs at the University of Guam and Guam Community College for nursing assistants, provided nursing students with on-the-job training, and for the first time in Guam’s history, provided a paramedic certification program with the Guam Fire Department. And using an $8.7 million grant from the Economic Development Administration, UOG will construct more nursing school classrooms and a new lab to monitor our aquifer — projects that are expected to create nearly 250 more jobs. In 2020, despite the pandemic, over 600 people participated in local apprenticeship programs.”

“Last year, I came to this hall excited about the public-private partnership at UOG’s Aquaculture Development and Training Center. Since then, an idea that started in academia now produces more than 1,000 pounds of pathogen-free shrimp a month — sold at both the wholesale and retail levels. Through their partnership with CoreSeed Aquaculture, UOG can provide us with access to a potentially multibillion-dollar industry for Guam, create jobs, and supply us with locally produced food.”

“One of those initiatives is the opening of the (Guam Green Growth) Circular Economy Makerspace and Innovation Hub at Chamorro village. Entrepreneurs will be able to gather in a place filled with tools and equipment to transform waste into marketable products.”

Universal healthcare