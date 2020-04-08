Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, that will be administered by the Department of Labor to get weekly monetary assistance out to displaced workers on Guam could be out as soon as two or three weeks.

The governor recently noted that Guam DOL is ironing out details of how the unemployment program would work on Guam. Once that’s completed, information on how people can apply is expected to follow.

During a Facebook message on Wednesday morning, the governor said, “I am totally aware of the burdens and these unprecedented situations where it’s affecting our sustenance and our ability to provide what we need for our people, our family and so forth.”

Leon Guerrero said her administration is appreciative of the federal benefits that are coming in.

“We’re working hard to provide whatever we can,” said the governor. “I’m very sad about it.”

The governor said her team is working “feverishly” to provide the one-time recovery rebate of $1,200 for those individuals making less than $75,000 and the $500 per child rebate, but did not give a specific time frame of when individuals can expect to receive it.

“This is a one-time recovery rebate to help you get through these difficult times if you are unemployed or maybe your hours were cut. I also encourage you to please apply for foods stamps, SNAP program and also we do have public assistance programs,” stated the governor.

The PUA is for those who are unemployed as a result of the COVID situation or their hours were decreased.

“That amount is not yet finalized. We’re hoping to get the most we can get. We are negotiating and discussing with the Department of Labor,” said Leon Guerrero. “You will be getting a weekly check from the department of labor for 39 weeks. That’s an amount that is supposed to help you with your necessary expenses to sustain your family and also yourself.”

The governor said it is crucial for employers to work with DOL to make sure that the agency has a listing of employees who been furloughed, laid off or had their hours reduced.

“This is a program we’re aggressively working and get it in the next two to three weeks,” she said.

“As your governor, I’m working very hard with our partners, our federal partners, and our military partners, our local business people, our non-profit organizations to provide further assistance and help for you,” said Leon Guerrero. “Thank you again for your patience and understanding. Fight the fight stay home.”

To date, Guam has 121 COVID-19 cases. Four people have died from the respiratory illness.

An additional four people have recovered from COVID-19 for a total of 31.

The governor said the number of daily recoveries still falls far short of the positive cases. In an effort to slow the spread of the virus. The administration wants additional authority to enforce the stay-at-home directive with fines and penalties, however, that would require legislative action, which is pending.

“If you have noticed, there have been speed traps all over the island,” she said, noting that police also are talking to people about the importance of staying at home.