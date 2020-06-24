Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has asked that the Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority halt any plans to disconnect delinquent ratepayers until the majority of unemployment benefits have been released by the Guam Department of Labor.

"While I understand that your utility must maintain adequate revenues to support operations and meet long-term debt requirements, these obligations pale in comparison to the most basic needs of those who have been recently unemployed or have been severely impacted because of the COVID crisis," the governor wrote, in part.

Utility disconnections will resume on July 1, but both utilities are offering payment plans with customers to help avoid disconnections next month.

Consolidated Commission on Utilities member Simon Sanchez said it has been clarified that no mass disconnections will occur on July 1. While the practice may begin on that date, it will not occur unless a ratepayer decides not to negotiate a payment plan, he added.

"Management announced that over 100 payment plans already have been negotiated and more are being negotiated each day. Both (agencies) are and will continue to announce to the public to come in and negotiate payment plans ASAP," Sanchez said.

He said the payment plans can be stretched to 12 months.

"We will use the month of July to allow delinquent ratepayers to negotiate payment plans," Sanchez added.