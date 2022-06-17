While the Legislature is to meet today for an emergency session on various bills related to taxes on fuel, the governor has asked lawmakers to give first priority to a specific measure, Bill 295-36.

"This bill is good for our people, good for our economy, and good for Guam," the governor wrote to Speaker Therese Terlaje on Thursday.

In response, the speaker stated that the governor's administration chose to support Bill 295 rather than work to amend a similar bill introduced earlier to provide more immediate relief at the gas pump.

The Legislature will look at all options to address rising gas prices, Terlaje said.

"Not just the one proposal that was introduced several months later using the same source and mechanisms as the first bill introduced," the speaker said.

Bill 295 would impose a six-month moratorium on liquid fuel surcharges and most liquid fuel taxes. It was introduced by Sen. Joe San Agustin and is co-sponsored by Republican and Democratic senators.

The bill waives the 14-cents-per-gallon tax on diesel fuel and the 15-cents-per-gallon tax on all other liquid fuel. The 8-cents-per-gallon tax on aviation fuel is maintained under Bill 295. The measure also imposes a moratorium on the 4-cents-per-gallon automotive surcharge and the 4-cents-per-gallon mass transit automotive surcharge.

Jimmy Tim Chau Hau, president of Mobil Oil Guam Inc., testified that a number of factors affect the company's prices, including internationally traded wholesale prices, operating costs and taxes.

Hau said Mobil would "certainly factor in" the removal of the liquid fuel taxes when determining Guam prices.

Bill 295 proposes to make up losses in tax revenue with a General Fund appropriation. It is also the only bill among the four up for consideration this emergency session to have undergone the full legislative process, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero noted in her letter to Terlaje.

"In the absence of a full record and vetting on these bills, our Legislature and our public have limited information to determine their relative viability and merits," the governor said, referring to the three other measures.

These include Bills 260-36 and 261-36, measures introduced by the speaker. The former would reduce liquid fuel taxes, while the latter would eliminate them altogether. The measures, as introduced, do not explicitly replace lost funding from the reduction or elimination of the fuel taxes, but they do make note of the millions in federal funding available to Guam and state these sources can be used to support the repair of village roads, which is the primary purpose of the taxes.

Similar to Bill 295, petroleum companies have testified that tax savings under Bills 260 and 261 could cut some costs for consumers. These measures had public hearings but their committee reports had not been published as of Thursday afternoon. The speaker said the report for Bill 261 was waiting for one more vote to move forward.

Also included for the emergency session is Bill 290-36, a measure from Sen. James Moylan. Unlike the other proposals, Bill 290 targets the Business Privilege Tax and would create a temporary BPT exemption on liquid fuel sales. But unlike the other measures, Bill 290 hasn't undergone a public hearing.

In response to the governor, the speaker stated that the administration had the opportunity to act "in good faith" on Bill 261 when it was introduced in February.

"Instead of working on providing immediate relief to all gas consumers, the administration tried to argue that agencies would be negatively impacted by Bill 261, despite millions in (American Rescue Plan) funds and a $61 million surplus in General Fund revenues at the time," the speaker stated, adding that excess General Fund collections are now projected at $87 million.

Misinformation about Bill 261 was debunked during the public hearing in April, according to the speaker.

"If there was truly a desire to work with me for the good of the people of Guam, it should have happened four months ago when the gas prices were $1.30 less per gallon than they are today and could have happened with further expansion of I Prugraman Salappe to all consumers," Terlaje stated.