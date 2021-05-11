Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, at the opening ceremony for National Hospital Week, promised Guam Memorial Hospital staff that the long wait for a new facility would come to an end.

“I promise you that before the end of 2022, we will break ground on the new Guam Memorial Hospital. I know it’s an aggressive campaign, but everyone in the health care task force is aware of their very aggressive deadline and are working hard to get to that,” she said at the GMH ceremony.

The governor also recognized health care professionals for their unwavering dedication in working tirelessly against an invisible enemy.

“You all stood on the front lines, risking your lives to protect our community. We all know GMH has been challenged for years, but our struggle with COVID-19 proved that it could and will continue to still be counted on,” the governor said.

“Inspiring Hope Through Healing” is this year’s theme.

“Hospitals that are far better funded than GMH crashed throughout the world. Our men and women of our only public hospital stared down the waves of COVID-19. Under extraordinary strength, you adapted, you persevered, and you overcame,” the governor said.

The governor said that she directed the health care task force to gather stakeholder and community input to develop the new hospital construction plan.

“Medical professionals and others have been so patient to meet the needs of our people, and we are going to meet the needs of our people,” said the governor.

She said the people of Guam would get the modern health care facility they deserve through bipartisan effort.

“Though responding to the public health emergency remains our top priority, we must also focus on improving our current health care infrastructure to bolster our resilience against future threats,” she said.

GMH Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas recognized the hospital for being the heart of the community.

“Hospitals are the heart of our communities. Here on Guam, we are lucky to have three outstanding facilities, of which Guam Memorial Hospital has been, and continues to be, our trusted public institution. I’m proud to lead a team of such dedicated and dynamic professionals who show up to serve our people with passion, each and every day,” Perez-Posadas said.

An around-the-clock operation, accepting all who walk through its doors, Perez-Posadas said the hospital walls would live to tell the tale of the staff’s courage and dedication.

“We cried together, and we laughed together; these hospital walls will live to tell the tales of the most challenging year in health care known in recent history,” said Perez-Posadas.

For some GMH staff, their history runs deep, spanning up to 30 years of service at the hospital.

GMH recognized these employees and those with 5, 10, 15, 20, and 25 years of service, posthumous, and retirees.

On behalf of the 36th Guam Legislature, Speaker Therese Terlaje said, “Truly, the healing that GMH has provided our community is based on your personal sacrifices, your hard work, courage, and love for our community. We recognize it takes a team at the hospital at every level.”