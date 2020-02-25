Governor proposes universal health plan

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced Monday night her administration will work on universal health coverage for Guam as she declared the local government's finances have stabilized.

“We have quietly, but effectively, stabilized our government’s finances. We have done what we promised we would do,” the governor said in her first State of the Island address since her first full year in office.

“Contrary to a small chorus of cynics, we’ve improved our cash flow, increased tax collections beyond what this body projected, and our fiscal year 2021 budget proposes a General Fund (spending that’s) $19 million less than what was spent in 2018,” the governor said in a speech to a crowd of supporters that gave her robust applause.

Details of her administration’s proposed centerpiece plan for universal health coverage have yet to be ironed out.

But initially, her administration plans to pool Medicaid, Medicare and other public health care dollars in one funding source that would give a stronger purchasing power for health insurance for the nearly 70,000 adults and their dependents on the island. This funding pool would exceed $330 million a year.

The details have yet to be discussed on how this will impact private companies and their employees who want to join the pool in hopes of better coverage and cost.

“By some estimates, the government of Guam currently spends around $330 million in Guam Memorial Hospital, Medicaid, Public Health, and the GovGuam health insurance plan,” the governor said. “Yet every day, people teeter on the edge of bankruptcy, praying that one illness doesn’t break them or their families. On an island ravaged by diabetes, patients are being forced to ration their insulin because the price of this lifeline on which so many depend has increased by an average of 55% since 2014.”

On an island rocked by too much cancer, treatment can cost more than $200,000 a year, she said.

“Tonight, I call on this body and on our community to start the task of ensuring universal health coverage on Guam through a system of public self-insurance,” said the governor. “Coverage would be provided through existing provider networks and will offer comprehensive health services.”

"The funding for this self-insurance plan will require us to pool every dollar the government spends on health care," she added.

The volunteer group Guam for Bernie welcomed her announcement, saying, "We are greatly encouraged to see that Gov. Leon Guerrero remains committed, like Sen. Bernie Sanders, to the proposition that health care is a human right, not a privilege."

Tourism’s downturn, seeking federal help

While GovGuam’s finances could be adversely impacted if tourism’s downturn goes on for months, as a result of global travel fears over the novel coronavirus, the governor expressed confidence the island's economy will be able to withstand the challenge.

“The latest available data indicates that total tourism numbers year to date are still in the black, that federal and military spending is at record levels, and that the fundamentals of our economy are strong,” the governor said.

“While we remain confident, my fiscal team is keeping a close watch on the situation – preparing for all possibilities and monitoring the economic impacts of this new threat. But we know that minimum wage workers are not a part of that threat.”

Speaker Tina Muna Barnes on Monday sent a letter seeking President Donald Trump's help in providing assistance to Guam to better prepare for the novel coronavirus.

Minimum wage to rise

The governor said Guam’s minimum wage will increase on March 1 as scheduled, from $8.25 to $8.75 an hour – impacting about 3,500 workers making entry-level pay.

"Our minimum wage is set to increase by 50 cents next week – and it will," the governor said.

Despite the governor’s confidence, the tourism industry has begun to feel the downturn in tourism.

The Guam office for Hana Tour, South Korea’s largest travel retailer, has confirmed there are no new bookings to Guam in the coming weeks.

Some restaurants and optional tour operators have reported double-digit declines. South Korean airlines have reduced the frequency of flights to and from Guam.

“To date, Guam remains coronavirus-free, and our dengue fever outbreak is over,” the governor said.

“From day one, our pandemic response plan has worked to keep Guam safe and open to the world. This means that we are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health officials to screen visitors from impacted countries before they board planes for Guam, and screen potentially symptomatic passengers before they deplane here. It means that we take clear steps to limit the risk of transmission whenever possible,” the governor said.

Public safety

The governor said her administration added nearly 100 new officers to the Guam Police Department, Department of Corrections and Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency.

The governor said, “The machete attack that threatened our neighbors in Mangilao last June could have happened to any of us, and it proves that we must stem the rising tide of crime on our island. At public safety town hall meetings, you asked for action – and we heard you.”

The Leon Guerrero administration has begun the Safer Guam Initiative, which calls for "aggressively recruiting 100 new police officers, installing traffic cameras, regulating alcohol access, stopping drugs at our borders, ending plea deals without hearing the voices of victims, and denying parole for violent or sex-related offenders.”

“These actions send a clear message: Enough is enough.”

Safety in schools, school

“We are also committed to keeping our children safe in their schools. This is already underway, with active student assessments, regular police presence, new intercoms on every campus, and the coming installation of surveillance cameras in all public schools,” she said.

She said the administration’s fiscal 2021 budget includes funding for the first phase of competitive salary adjustments – starting with teachers and nurses.

Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez thanked the governor for her support of educators.

“Teachers are professionals that can have one of the greatest impacts on our future generations and our economy,” Fernandez said. “I fully support moving forward immediately with more competitive salaries for our teachers.”

Climate change

The governor also touched on environmental protection, which she said "goes beyond any dollar figure – it is a moral obligation.”

“Climate change is no longer a political discussion. It’s not in the distant future – it’s right here, right now.”

“It is in the rising sea levels that have made too many of our island neighbors climate change refugees. It is in the bleached, dying coral reefs surrounding our island that result in less fish to eat, and less protection against destructive storm surges. It is in the erosion damaging our beaches and flooding our roads,” she said.

Land return

The governor said that in partnership with the Department of Defense, Guam has begun the process necessary to return 3,000 acres of lands in northern and central Guam.

"As we champion better federal policy for Guam, seek the return of excess federal lands, and seek a military buildup that is beneficial to Guam’s residents, we also need to address the challenges we face with the Compacts of Free Association," she said.

The United States’ Compact agreements with the Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of Palau and Republic of the Marshall Islands for defense purposes have led to “unmitigated migration” into Guam, the governor said.

Regional migrants

“While the Compacts help to offset China’s growing influence in the Western Pacific and preserve national security interests, Guam is left to fund the consequences of unmitigated migration. Our current costs are estimated to be at $150 million per year,” the governor said.

“As the Compact renegotiations draw near, I will continue to advocate for several items: reliable screening, which means preventing known criminals from entering Guam; full reimbursement of Compact costs; and greater aid to COFA jurisdictions, so they can employ their citizens in the land of their birth,” the governor said.

“While Guam must be a place of opportunity for everyone – regardless of their race or creed – there can be no reward without accountability," the governor said. "Those who habitually avoid responsibility, those who do not seek to better themselves through education, violate the spirit of the Compact agreements, and those who commit crimes against our community will be subject to deportation."

Senators react

Sen. James Moyland said, "While the governor spoke of financial stability and environmental stewardship, the details she shared with us seemed to be exploratory at best, and lacking comprehensive and concrete solutions to these real problems our island is facing. For example, she spoke of achieving a fiscal savings, yet failed to mention the growing number of unpaid vendors and lack of supplies at entities like DOE, leaving the situation to continue to fester."

Sen. Louise Muna said she’s curious about how the public health insurance program will work out. She said she’d like to learn more on that.

Sen. Joe San Agustin said he also wants to take a look at the numbers from the governor’s proposals.

Sen. Telo Taiague said she wanted to hear more about Guam Memorial Hospital’s readiness plans to deal with a disease epidemic.