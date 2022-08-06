Governor: Public Health 'very well prepared' for monkeypox

Guam is ready for the arrival of monkeypox, if the virus isn’t already here on the island, the governor told The Guam Daily Post on Friday at a groundbreaking event in Tamuning.

“Our (Department of Public Health and Social Services) just gave me a briefing (Friday) morning and that they’re very well prepared to address the monkeypox,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday declared monkeypox a public health emergency in the United States.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Monkeypox spreads through close, personal, skin-to-skin contact. It can also be contracted after touching objects and surfaces previously touched by an infected person.

Over 6,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the U.S. as of Wednesday, according to Reuters.

One of the ways local Public Health officials are preparing for this disease is by ensuring that the people of Guam are knowledgeable about the virus, the governor said.

“In terms of community PSAs, what it is, how you get the disease, and as we all know that it’s from skin contact – so that's good to know, and also that there are vaccines for it,” Leon Guerrero said.

Vaccines are on hand and ready to be administered to island residents once Guam records its first case, the governor said.

“We do have an allocation for it, but we really can’t get those allocation until we have a positive case here,” she said.

Public Health previously told the Post that the agency can’t get ahead of the spread until a case is confirmed on the island.

“For there to be a response depends on the clinics and doctors to actually identify this in investigation and then send specimens to the lab,” said Chima Mbakwem, DPHSS infection control adviser. “When they test positive or if they are confirmed or probable cases of monkeypox, then the public health process will get into place.”

Additionally, a team of six health officials has been gathered to monitor monkeypox cases, although none have been confirmed.

The island remains officially monkeypox-free as of July 28, with one suspected case of the virus, a sample of which was sent to Hawaii for testing.

“We don't want any kind of epidemic here on the island while we’re still addressing our pandemic, but our people are prepared to handle it and address it,” Leon Guerrero said.

If you think you may be positive for monkeypox, seek advice from your primary health care provider, she said.

Symptoms

The most common symptoms of monkeypox include: fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen lymph nodes, which is followed by a rash on the face, palms of hands, soles of feet, eyes, mouth, throat, groin, genital and/or anal areas of the body, that can last up to two to three weeks, according to the World Health Organization.