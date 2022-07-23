There has been a growing number of Chinese nationals illegally entering Guam shores by boat over the last two months.

While in the nation’s capital last week, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero brought the matter up to federal agencies.

Leon Guerrero met with officials from U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and requested assistance from both DHS and the U.S. Coast Guard. She also met with federal lawmakers, including House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, according to a photo provided by the governor’s office.

“Meetings were scheduled by (Deputy Under Secretary for the Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans) Kelli Ann Burriesci,” the governor announced during her nearly hourlong Zoom press conference to discuss her 3-day trip to Washington, D.C., which was held Wednesday afternoon.

Local and federal authorities have confirmed the Chinese nationals coming to Guam by boat entered legally into the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, which has been regularly granted unique policies over which countries’ citizens are allowed to work in Guam’s neighboring territory or visit visa-free.

But not much can be done about Chinese nationals entering Guam because it’s out of their jurisdiction, according to the governor.

“The frustrating thing is they say they do not have authority over sites that are entered by the Chinese that are not authorized ports of entry, meaning that they will take responsibility for those that are coming into the (Guam International Airport Authority) or the (Port Authority of Guam). But if they come into our shores they do not have authority, although the Homeland Security does come with our police if we know and we have people that are entering and they work with us locally together,” she said.

This has caused some national security and health concerns, Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency Director Ike Peredo told The Guam Daily Post earlier this month.

“We discussed the primary issues with the illegal entering of the Chinese from Saipan. (DHS officials) are aware of it. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) is very much aware of it. They have the Coast Guard helping out and they have people from Region IX, which oversees this part of the Pacific area,” he said at the time.

According to Leon Guerrero, efforts are ongoing to find alternatives to address local safety and national security concerns.

“We also did meet with our local agencies here and our federal agencies here on Guam to talk about options and ways that we can help deter and prevent people or the Chinese coming from CNMI,” she said.

Burriesci would give as much support as she could, according to the governor, and “would bring it to the attention of the U.S. Secretary of State."

Officials believe the people arriving to Guam's shores have overstayed their transitional worker visa period and conditional parole status in the CNMI.

“They don’t feel it's people that are there for nefarious actions," Leon Guerrero said. "But still that is a concern for them and, also, definitely a concern for us."

The community is asked to report illegal entry sightings to Guam Customs at 671-642-8071/2.

Memorial events

Meanwhile, Leon Guerrero also attended two memorials while representing Guam in D.C.

One was to honor fallen soldiers and to commemorate the 78th Liberation Day anniversary. It was held at the World War II memorial event.

“It was actually very well attended,” the governor said. “We had various heads of Congress. ... Deputy Secretary of Veteran Affairs was there ... and representatives from the Department of the Interior, as well as representatives from the White House whose special function and purpose is to work with the Pacific Islanders and also for the territories," she said.

"We also had the Marine band and survivors. It was sponsored by the Guam Society of America, together with GVB (Guam Visitors Bureau). So it was very well attended. Very solemn but also, I think very peaceful and calming celebration.”

The second wreath-laying ceremony she attended was held at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

The governor also engaged with other federal partners including the U.S. Congress House Armed Services Committee; U.S. Department of Labor; U.S. Department of Defense Congressional Support for Labor, Health, and Regional Affairs; National Security in the Indo-Pacific; Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation; and Missile Defense Agency Guam Defense System.

Leon Guerrero also joined Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and attended the Commandant of the Marine Corps Evening Parade at the Marine Barracks.