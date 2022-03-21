Governor raises indoor social gathering limit to 250, reinstates truancy law

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Monday lifted additional COVID-19 restrictions effective immediately, including raising the limit on the number of indoor social gathering numbers from 100 to 250 people even as one more COVID-19-related dead-on-arrival case occurred.

The governor also rescinded the suspension of the definition of habitual truancy under Guam law, allowing the Guam Department of Education to address student tardiness and attendance, among other issues.

"Schools are authorized to resume all operations and enforcement procedures for habitual truancy to the fullest extent available under Guam law," the governor said in her March 21 executive order.

COVID-19 numbers have continued to improve, but not to a point where the mask mandate and other remaining restrictions could already be lifted.

An 85-year-old female was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Regional Medical City on March 19, the Joint Information Center reported Monday night.

The patient was fully vaccinated without a booster, with underlying health conditions and tested positive for COVID-19 on March 19, JIC said.

JIC also said that after a review of all possible COVID-19-related deaths, two previously counted COVID-19-related deaths have been removed, bringing Guam's current death count to 340. The latest death is Guam's 340th COVID-19-related fatality.

"Every life is precious and valuable, and we’re saddened to report another loved one lost to this deadly virus," the governor said in a statement. "To her family and friends, Jeff, Josh and I extend our deepest sympathies and condolences."

As of Monday, 16 have been hospitalized for COVID-19. Two of them in the intensive care unit, and one on a ventilator to help with breathing.

The governor suspended the truancy law during the time when COVID-19 kept many students from attending school.

Under the truancy law, a habitually tardy or absent student could be sent to juvenile court and could be suspended or expelled.

The governor said schools are equipped with resources to ensure the health of children is protected and have demonstrated their ability to keep students safe.

"It is time we encourage our children to participate fully in student life and its proven benefits to their mental and physical wellbeing," the governor said in a video message Monday night announcing the lifting of more COVID-19 restrictions..

The latest EO also comes nearly three weeks since the governor raised the maximum number of people from 25 to 100 that can socially gather indoors, and more than a week since removing the limit on outdoor social gathering crowds on March 11.

Last week, the Department of Public Health and Social Services said Guam remains under high-risk category based on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metrics, and that the island remains under the omicron-driven COVID-19 surge.

This week, Guam expects to hit "another milestone in our road to recovery," the governor said.

"Based on CDC guidance, Guam’s level of risk remains high, but thanks to our collective progress, our level will improve to the moderate risk category in the coming days," she said. "Local medical experts and the latest data agree, Guam can continue to move forward with a cautious and gradual lifting of pandemic restrictions."

Guam remains under a public health state of emergency, which was initially declared in March 2020.

The path beyond the pandemic is present, the governor said, while also calling on residents to continue to wear their masks, wash their hands, watch their distance and get fully vaccinated and boosted.

The governor added that Guam is on a road to recovery where businesses are rebuilding, families are stabilizing, people are healing, labor is increasing and schools are staying open.

Guam residents, however, are faced with high inflation or higher prices of fuel, food, power and many basic consumer goods.