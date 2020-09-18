Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio drummed up support for the Democratic Party's candidates, and urged the candidates to remain united in these difficult times.

"I am so encouraged by the talents and the skills and the competency of our candidates to move forward our island for a better quality of life," the governor said during Thursday night's Democratic virtual forum.

She said she looks forward to another super-majority Democrat Legislature, having most of the Democrat mayors in office and a Democrat delegate.

"Certainly, the theme of stronger together is so appropriate for these times of challenges," she said, as she talked about Guam's challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic that's claimed 31 lives and infected 2,000-plus.

Tenorio said the beauty of the Democratic Party is its diversity, and the diversity its candidates, their life experiences and the issues that they mostly care about.

Former lieutenant governor and delegate, and now the governor's liaison in Washington, D.C., Madeleine Bordallo also encouraged unity.

"We must come together to support one another or our party may not see the majority for years to come," Bordallo said.

She also called on Guam residents to call their relatives in the states and encourage them to vote for the Democratic presidential ticket, former vice president Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris.

Only one of the Democrats' two delegate candidates was present, former Del. Robert Underwood.

Underwood shared his economic recovery platform that touches on a Guam-centric pandemic relief, shaping the military buildup to increase benefits to Guam, using federal policy to help restore tourism, and economic diversification through a knowledge-based economy.

Del. Mike San Nicolas, according to the party, couldn't make it to the virtual forum because of the untimely passing of his uncle, the late Monsignor David Ignacio Arceo Quitugua.

Democratic Party of Guam Chairwoman Sarah Thomas Nededog called on viewers to rally behind the party's candidates and reflected on the values of the party.

She emphasized social equality, protecting the environment, strengthening social safety and encouraging voting rights for everyone, she said.

Seven of 15 senatorial candidates spoke to viewers in the order of their ballot placement: Sen. Joe S. San Agustin, Christopher Carillo, Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje, Frank Leon Guerrero, Speaker Tina Muna Barnes, and Sen. Amanda Shelton. David Ralph Duenas was"under the weather" so he couldn't attend the forum.

From strengthening health, safety and education services to paying World War II survivors' claims and putting to good use federal pandemic funds to cushion the impact on residents, the candidates shared what they have done and what their plans are moving forward.

Diandra Villanueva and Clifford Guzman hosted the forum.

The Democrats' virtual forum came hours after Action PAC Inc., a new political action committee, announced their support of 10 Republican and two Democrat senatorial candidates.

A second round of virtual forum will be held Friday starting at 7 p.m., livestreamed on the Democratic Party of Guam's Facebook page.

The Republican Party of Guam also hosted a series of virtual forums for its candidates from Sept. 7 to 9. It was livestreamed on the party's Facebook page.

Hours before the forum, the party announced Chirag Bhojwani as the new executive director. He currently works at the speaker's office.