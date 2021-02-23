Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has recommended a Guam son to be appointed as the top federal prosecutor on the island.

Johnny Cepeda Gogo, a Superior Court judge in Santa Clara, California, would be an excellent choice for the job of U.S. attorney for Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the governor wrote in a letter to President Joe Biden on Feb. 18.

Gogo has served the Guam and Santa Clara communities for 23 years.

In 2019, he was appointed to the California court.

On Guam, he worked as an associate at the Calvo and Clark law firm, the governor's office stated. Gogo was an assistant attorney general prior to moving to California.

"His trial and litigation experience prosecuting major narcotics cases including methamphetamines is a valuable asset in Guam's fight against illegal substances," the governor stated, in part.

Gogo spent six years in the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office's community outreach program to help victims and those most impacted by the legal system, the governor's office stated in the press release.